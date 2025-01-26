Rashford Can Play Key Role In Chelsea’s Transfer Plans – Mick Brown

Share

Former Manchester United chief scout, Mick Brown, has revealed that Marcus Rashford can play a key role in Chelsea’s pursuit of Borussia Dortmund star, Jamie Gittens.

Brown made this known during an exclusive interview with Football Insider on Sunday, January 26.

According to him, Dortmund would only allow their winger to leave if they find a replacement for the 20-year-old.

Rashford is certain to depart Old Trafford this January over lack of playing time under Ruben Amorim.

The England international and the Portuguese boss do not have a great relationship and the forward has been left out of the team’s last ten matchday squads.

His last game for United was on 12th December in the Europa League against Viktoria Plzen.

Several European clubs have been interested in signing the Englishman but his wages have been an issue.

It is now reported that the German Bundesliga side are close to signing Rashford and Mick Brown thinks if he moves, Chelsea will get an opportunity to close the deal for Jamie Gittens.

“There could be a bit of a Domino effect going on. If Chelsea are looking to sign Gittens, Dortmund are going to need somebody to take his place in the team, and it seems they would like that to be Rashford. So, if Gittens is leaving, it opens the door for Rashford to move to Dortmund.

“But it’s the same the other way round. Dortmund won’t want to let him leave unless they’ve already got a replacement, so if they sign Rashford, it then allows Gittens to join Chelsea. If they take him on loan or permanently from Man United, they’re not going to leave him on the bench. He’s going to play on that left-hand side.”

Gittens has scored 11 goals and provided five assists in 28 matches for Borussia Dortmund across all competitions this season.

