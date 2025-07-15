Rashford Banks On Barca Bid

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is said to be fully committed to securing a move to Barcelona this summer.

After spending the latter half of the 2024-25 season on loan at Aston Villa, where he briefly rediscovered his form before picking up an injury, the 27-year-old appears set for another change in scenery.

Barcelona have reportedly reignited their interest in Rashford as they search for more affordable alternatives to Liverpool winger Luis Diaz.

The Spanish giants have long admired Rashford, and with other transfer options narrowing, the England international is believed to be focused solely on making the switch to.