M a r c u s Rashford has reportedly agreed to join Fenerbahce after a phone call with his former manager, Jose Mourinho, as he looks for an exit from Manchester United.

According to Fotomac, Rashford gave the ‘green light’ to join Fenerbahce after their conversation.

The England international played under Mourinho at Old Trafford from 2016 to 2018, during which he scored 28 goals in 125 appearances across all competitions.