Rasheed’s Riveting Journey Through Dance, Theatre, Culture, Creativity

Nigerian-Born multidisciplinary artist, Ridwan Rasheed, has carved a niche f mself as a versatile, prolific dancer, choreog-rapher, actor, festival cu-rator and dance teacher, with his body of work that continues to inspire and challenge limits, while promoting creativity, peace and unity.

He stands out as a shin-ing example of versatility and creativity, seamlessly blending various art forms – especially dance (contem-porary and traditional) – to create a unique and capti-vating body of work.

The Oyo State-born thespian, raised in the downtown area of Bariga in Lagos, believes that his dance is a message, his-tory archived and coined into bodily movement to express his background through his creations, which he describes as a bridge that connects the past and the digital present. He is particu-larly interested in how the new generation of Nigerian danc-ers continues to make a new shape to the depth of dance and the possible future it beholds. This is evident in the latest dance pieces that he has choreographed and featured in as a dancer, and festivals that he also curated, as he is focused on developing, improving and building a sus-tainable platform for contemporary art in Nigeria.

The list of the produc-tions include the collab-orative, interdisciplinary project titled ‘The Future Is What?’, which involves artists from Nigeria and Austria (Vienna and Graz) coming together to jointly question the social, cul-tural, and political norms that produce stereotypes about gender roles; and ‘Until We!’, the theatrical dance piece that expresses the and strength of waiting on a better time as a tribe and as a nation; and Artiste Crossroad Festival (ACF), of which 2025 edition was held April 14 to 20, across three venues in Lagos, with ‘Connecting the Dots’ as its theme, and “emphasises the importance of recog-nizing and understanding the complex historical re-lationship between Europe and Africa. Since its debut about seven years ago, Ar-tiste Crossroad Festival has emerged as a transforma-tive cultural movement in the heart of Lagos. This an-nual week-long gathering transcends the boundaries of a typical arts festival, serving as a dynamic platform where different artistic disciplines converge.

Recently, the serene a part of Ajileye Street in Bariga, Lagos, became a colourful stage as Ridwan Rasheed and his team thrilled resi-dents and theatre enthusiasts to a rich theatrical resonance with premiere of ‘Until We!’, a dance piece that talks about the past, moment and imag-ine the future. Amid inter-mittent applause and laugh-ter as the dance unfolded, taking the audience through a journey of deep reflection.

As Rasheed puts it, “As a tribe and as a nation and individual we reflect on the false we have been told to relied on as history. With six vibrant artists – Ridwan Ra-sheed, Teddy Diamond, John Peter, Apooyin Aduragbemi, Damilare Adeoye – African histories and cultures are examined to awaken new realities.”

Produced by The future of dance Company, the 40 min-utes contemporary dance piece, ‘Until We!’, which has context and choreography by Ridwan Rasheed, Dramaturg by Femi Adebajo, sound by Waris Rasheed, underscores the versatility, stamina, and resilience of the artistes.

Speaking with Saturday Telegraph on the story be-hind the piece, Rasheed said: “We played with moments like the scenes of the 1929, 1947, 1978, 1989 protests that resulted to real changes while using our personal life experience as a reflection for new time futuristic imagina-tion.

“We made a public show-ing of the piece at the center of Ajileye Bariga, with the idea of having a close comnection and conversation with the street audience because it’s a piece that resonates with all of us as citizens.”

And it was a rousing reception for ‘Until We!’, notes Rasheed.

“The audience was very impressed by the style and approach of how the piece was presented. They also enjoyed the African and contemporary fusion used for the interpretation of the piece.”

He recalls how he began his career through informal training in indigenous dancing and other genre through many years of studying and performing with the Seun Awobajo-led Footprints of David Art Academy.

“I began dancing Af-rican Indigenous dance at the age of five,” he en-thused, adding that his first public performance was at age 6 as a dancer in his training Academy.

Thereafter, his broad knowledge on indigenous dance provided him with a platform for innova-tions and a diverse range of work through collaboration with artists from disciplines ranging from theatre to literature, film, visual arts and music.

He is a choreographer with a redefined style and approach to dance for the next generation to emulate and also explore the rela-tions between different cultures and creative dis-ciplines.

“Working with world-class musicians, choreog-raphers and director from Germany, New York , USA and Poland has brought the opposing worlds of tra-dition and innovation face to face,” Rasheed recalled.

