Share

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Merck Foundation, Senator Dr Rasha Kelej has been recognised as one of the 100 Most Influential African Women 2024 for the sixth consecutive year by a leading African rating firm, Avance

Media.

Dr. Kelej who doubles as President of the “More Than a Mother” Campaign, is amongst the 100 women being celebrated for their excellence in leadership and performance, personal accomplishments, dedication to sharing knowledge, breaking the status quo, and representing the spirit of a successful African woman.

The 2024 recognition is particular on Dr Kelej’s unwavering commitment towards women empowerment, girl education and patient care landscape transformation in Africa and other developing countries.

She said: “I am truly honoured to be recognized as One of the 100 Most Influential African Women for the sixth consecutive year. I am proud to share this recognition alongside exceptional women like the President of Tanzania, the President-Elect of Namibia, The Prime Minister of DR Congo and many other

accomplished African women who have achieved extraordinary milestones in their lives Many congratulations to all!”

Responses generated on ChatGPT following the announcement of her recognition collectively described Dr Kelej as not just a CEO, but a movement who has transformed healthcare, empowered women, and gained the deep trust of African leaders and communities.

Cassien Tribunal Aungane from For Africa Media wrote, “Her visionary leadership, cultural sensitivity, and personal dedication make her one of the most respected and beloved figures in Africa today.

“Dr. Rasha Kelej has built long-term relationships with over 27 African First Ladies, working directly with African governments to develop customized programmes based on each country’s healthcare and social needs.

“Through the More Than a Mother campaign, she has created and led a movement to end the stigma against infertile women in Africa, she provides scholarships for female doctors and helps infertile women become financially independent through entrepreneurship programs.

“She doesn’t impose foreign solutions—she co-develops policies with governments. She ensures long-term commitment rather than one-time aid programmes.

“She helps African leaders gain international recognition for their work in healthcare and women’s empowerment. She Champions Women’s Rights & Fights Infertility Stigma in Africa.

“She is one of the only high-profile leaders actively fighting infertility stigma in Africa. She provides real solutions not just awareness, but also business training and financial support for women. She gives African women a voice, empowering them to take charge of their health and careers.”

Dr. Kelej has provided over 2100 scholarships to doctors from 55 countries in 44 critical and underserved medical specialities including diabetes, endocrinology, oncology, cardiovascular, fertility care, embryology, sexual & reproductive medicine, internal medicine, respiratory

medicine, acute medicine, critical care and pediatric emergency.

Others are; gastroenterology, rheumatology, clinical psychiatry, urology, ophthalmology, general surgery, trauma & Orthopedic, dermatology, neonatal care, pain management, emergency & resuscitation, laparoscopic surgical skills, clinical microbiology & infectious diseases, advanced surgical practice, neuroimaging for research etc.

Share

Please follow and like us: