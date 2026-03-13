Rapper-Politician Balendra Shah’s Party Wins Nepal Election

The Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has won a landslide in Nepal’s election – the first held since last year’s youth-led protests toppled the then government.

The RSP received 182 votes in the final tally – falling short of achieving a two-thirds supermajority in the parliament’s lower house by two seats.

Nevertheless, it is the biggest win for a single party in Nepal in decades.

The Nepali Congress came in second with 38 seats, while the Communist Party of Nepal UML (CPN-UML) was third on 25.

Voter turnout was around 60% of the nearly 19 million eligible voters, reports the BBC. The result puts the RSP’s Balendra Shah – a rapperturned-politician – on track to become the country’s next leader.