Rapper Oladips Rushed To Hosiptal As He Battle For His Life

Fast-rising Nigerian rapper, Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji, popularly known as Oladips was on Tuesday evening rushed to the hospital as he battles for his life.

In a viral video that surfaced online, the rapper was heard asking his friend, identified as OnlyOneLifetime on Instagram to take him to the hospital.

Before he was rushed to the hospital, Oladips had already taken to his Instagram story to post a message asking his friend who left home to get him drugs to return home.

Meanwhile, while he was being carried to the hospital, his friends who were around him were heard shouting out his name as he reportedly passed out on their way.

The main cause of the ailment is yet to be made public as of the time of filing this report.