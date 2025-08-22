Rapper Lil Nas X Arrested In Los Angeles

American Grammy-winning rapper,Montero Lamar Hill, better known as Lil Nas X, was arrested in Los Angeles on Thursday after causing a public disturbance while dressed in only underwear and cowboy boots.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), officers responded to a distress call around 5:30 a.m. on Ventura Boulevard, following reports of “a half-naked man causing a scene.”

Upon arrival, police identified the individual as the 26-year-old “Old Town Road” hitmaker. Authorities alleged that Lil Nas X “charged” at officers, leading to his arrest on suspicion of battery.

READ ALSO:

The rapper was later transported to a hospital for medical evaluation, with police noting suspicions of a possible drug overdose.

Meanwhile, a video obtained by TMZ has since gone viral, showing Lil Nas X dancing erratically in the street and shouting at bystanders to “come to the party.”

The incident has sparked widespread reactions on social media, with fans expressing concern over the star’s well-being, while others shared shock at the bizarre turn of events.

As of the time of this report, neither Lil Nas X nor his representatives have issued an official statement regarding the arrest.