New Telegraph

August 22, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
August 22, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Rapper Lil Nas…

Rapper Lil Nas X Arrested In Los Angeles

American Grammy-winning rapper,Montero Lamar Hill, better known as  Lil Nas X, was arrested in Los Angeles on Thursday after causing a public disturbance while dressed in only underwear and cowboy boots.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), officers responded to a distress call around 5:30 a.m. on Ventura Boulevard, following reports of “a half-naked man causing a scene.”

Upon arrival, police identified the individual as the 26-year-old “Old Town Road” hitmaker. Authorities alleged that Lil Nas X “charged” at officers, leading to his arrest on suspicion of battery.

READ ALSO:

The rapper was later transported to a hospital for medical evaluation, with police noting suspicions of a possible drug overdose.

Meanwhile, a video obtained by TMZ has since gone viral, showing Lil Nas X dancing erratically in the street and shouting at bystanders to “come to the party.”

The incident has sparked widespread reactions on social media, with fans expressing concern over the star’s well-being, while others shared shock at the bizarre turn of events.

As of the time of this report, neither Lil Nas X nor his representatives have issued an official statement regarding the arrest.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

PDP Crisis: Wike’s Camp Rejects Lagos Zoning Meeting
Read Next

Japan Designates City Of Kisarazu Hometown For Nigerians