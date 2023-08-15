New Telegraph

August 15, 2023
Rapper CDQ Survives Ghastly Car Accident

Nigerian rapper, Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf, popularly known as CDQ is presently battling for survival after he was involved in a ghastly car accident.

New Telegraph gathered that the famous rapper’s car rammed into a building along the road after it was hit by another car on Tuesday afternoon in Lagos.

Following the incident, social media users released a video of the wrecked car and the hospitalised musician fighting for his life while getting medical attention.

Fans and well-wishers have taken to the comment section of his social media page to wish him a quick recovery.

It would be recalled that CDQ began his music career as a backup singer for the late Nigerian rapper, DaGrin.

In 2012, he collaborated with M.I. and won a rap battle contest which brought him into the limelight.

Popular Nigerian Rapper Involved In Ghastly Accident, Battles For Life In Lagos Hospital

