New Telegraph

June 8, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Rapisurv Exhibits At…

Rapisurv Exhibits At Nigeria Buildexpo Fair

Vinkmag ad

Rapisurv, the latest App introduced into the Nigerian market a fortnight ago has taken a stand at the ongoing Nigeria Build- Expo, a Construction and Building Exhibition at the Landmark Centre in Lekki, Lagos. According to the CEO of Isekit Limited, Tosin Abioye, the essence of why his company is at the expo is to further expose the Rapisurv software to players in the construction and building sector.

“We have taken a stand at the Hall 1 Stand #A01 at the BuildExpo at the Landmark Centre in Lagos. “We are introducing our software to players in the construction and building sector to be aware of Rapisurv and how it will help reduce their work loads and time wasting,” observed Ekiti- born Abioye whose Isekit group of companies operate in the USA, Canada and Nigeria.

He believes that what he is offering the construction industry in Nigeria will make things “easier for workers and businesses and help reduce the risk of failure on the part of the contractors, consultants and projects with added benefit that can benefit regulatory authorities.”

Read Previous

HURIWA: APC’s Choice Of Akpabio Unconstitutional, Lacks Integrity
Read Next

Implement Social Intervention Programmes, NESG Tells President

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023