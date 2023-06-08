Rapisurv Exhibits At Nigeria Buildexpo Fair

Rapisurv, the latest App introduced into the Nigerian market a fortnight ago has taken a stand at the ongoing Nigeria Build- Expo, a Construction and Building Exhibition at the Landmark Centre in Lekki, Lagos. According to the CEO of Isekit Limited, Tosin Abioye, the essence of why his company is at the expo is to further expose the Rapisurv software to players in the construction and building sector.

“We have taken a stand at the Hall 1 Stand #A01 at the BuildExpo at the Landmark Centre in Lagos. “We are introducing our software to players in the construction and building sector to be aware of Rapisurv and how it will help reduce their work loads and time wasting,” observed Ekiti- born Abioye whose Isekit group of companies operate in the USA, Canada and Nigeria.

He believes that what he is offering the construction industry in Nigeria will make things “easier for workers and businesses and help reduce the risk of failure on the part of the contractors, consultants and projects with added benefit that can benefit regulatory authorities.”