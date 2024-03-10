Rapid Bucharest Scouts Storm Lagos For Magic Tourney

The Legacy Pitch at the National Stadium, Surulere comes alive on Sunday with vibrant football talents, as scouts for the maiden Magic Scouting Tourney stormed Lagos for the six-day programme.

The brain and financier of the Magic Scouting Tourney, Kayode Agboola, informed its Media Channel.

Just as the event’s facilitator, Coach Mathew Olorunleke, said: “The tournament aims to bring about good young players on the Romanian project for Africa.

“We will get to see players from the eight teams express their football skills to attract the attention of the foreign scouts that will be present during the programme.

” The scouts from Europe, Jonny Sanda, and Bodgan Petre of Rapid Bucharest in Romania have both settled down well in Lagos and are looking forward to seeing the quality we have in our grassroot football

“All logistics have been put in place for the smooth running of the scouting tournament that will run from March 10 to March 15.”