February 16, 2026
Raphmaths Unveils Seaview Estate, Promises Modern, Secure Living In Anambra

The Amansea community in Awka, Anambra State, came alive on Friday, as Raphmaths Estate Limited officially unveiled its Seaview Estate, the company’s fourth estate project in the area, with a call on Nigerians to take advantage of the peaceful environment to invest in property.

The Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Okechukwu Ibezim, who performed the ribbon-cutting ceremony, commended the company for its investment in the state

He noted that peace has largely returned to Anambra following the end of the Monday sit-at-home disruptions, adding that the government is also actively addressing flooding and erosion challenges.

He encouraged Nigerians to own property in the new estate, describing it as a worthy investment.

Earlier, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Raphmaths Estates Limited, Prince Ojiribe Rafael Chukwudi, described the project as more than a real estate development, calling it the fulfillment of a bold vision to redefine infrastructure standards in the Southeast.

