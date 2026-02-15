The Amansea community in Awka, Anambra State, came alive on Friday, as Raphmaths Estate Limited officially unveiled its Seaview Estate, the company’s fourth estate project in the area, with a call on Nigerians to take advantage of the peaceful environment to invest in property.

The Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Okechukwu Ibezim, who performed the ribbon-cutting ceremony, commended the company for its investment in the state

He noted that peace has largely returned to Anambra following the end of the Monday sit-at-home disruptions, adding that the government is also actively addressing flooding and erosion challenges.

He encouraged Nigerians to own property in the new estate, describing it as a worthy investment.

Earlier, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Raphmaths Estates Limited, Prince Ojiribe Rafael Chukwudi, described the project as more than a real estate development, calling it the fulfillment of a bold vision to redefine infrastructure standards in the Southeast.