Raphinha Stars In Barcelona’s Win

Raphinha’s second-half double helped Barcelona overcome a stubborn Osasuna and open up a seven-point lead on Real Madrid at the top of La Liga.

It looked set to be a frustrating evening for the defending champions, who had 21 shots to three for Osasuna until the Brazilian forward struck the opening blow in the 70th minute.

Raphinha found the bottom corner from the edge of the penalty area before converting at the back post in the 86th minute when a cross deflected into his path.

Ferran Torres thought he had broken the deadlock in the 23rd minute when he beat the offside trap and headed in a Marcus Rashford cross.

However, the video assistant referee (VAR) ruled out the goal because Raphinha’s heel was offside during a short-corner routine in the build-up.

Torres then went close when he met Lamine Yamal’s dangerous in swinging cross, but the former Manchester City forward lifted his first-time effort over the crossbar.

As defensive as Osasuna were, they did pose a threat on the counter-attack. Minutes into the second half Victor Munoz powered past Alejandro Balde only to fire wide with just home goalkeeper Joan Garcia to beat.

Barcelona’s dominance was finally rewarded when Pedri drove forward from midfield, found Raphinha and he finished past Sergio Herrera.