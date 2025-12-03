Raphinha, Olmo Shine As Barcelona Beat Atletico Madrid

Barcelona extended their lead at the top of LaLiga, opening up a four-point cushion after a commanding 3–1 victory over Atletico Madrid.
Barcelona collected massive three points towards their title ambitions with a 3-1 victory against old foes Atletico Madrid at the recently reopened Camp Nou.
Atletico Madrid took an early lead through Alex Baena, somewhat against the flow of the game. Barcelona quickly responded with determination, overturning the deficit with goals from Raphinha, Dani Olmo, and Ferran Torres to seal a convincing 3–1 victory.
The win puts Barcelona four points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid—at least until Los Blancos face Athletic Club tomorrow. Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, missed the opportunity to close the gap on the leaders and now sits six points behind.
Key Match Details
Atlético drew first blood in the 19th minute from a long pass out of the back by Nahuel Molina to Alex Baena, who timed his run perfectly to stay onside, collected the ball and slotted past Joan García to make it 1–0.
READ ALSO:
Barcelona responded swiftly. Just seven minutes later, Pedri delivered a perfectly weighted pass to Raphinha, whose first touch sent him around Jan Oblak before calmly rolling the ball into the empty net to equalise.
The first half still held drama: Robert Lewandowski skied a penalty before the break, resulting from Pablo Barrios’s clumsy foul on Dani Olmo. The game stayed level at the interval, allowing both sides to regroup.
Barcelona kept up the pressure, and the breakthrough came in the 65th minute when a fluid team move ended with Dani Olmo slotting a left-footed finish past Oblak to give his side a 2–1 lead.
Unfortunately, Olmo fell awkwardly after the strike and had to be substituted with what appeared to be a shoulder injury.
As Atlético pushed for a late leveller, they left openings at the back. In stoppage time, Alejandro Balde whipped in a left-side cross that found Ferran Torres, who slotted him to cap the comeback and settle the game at 3–1.
Please follow and like us: