Raphinha, Olmo Shine As Barcelona Beat Atletico Madrid

The win puts Barcelona four points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid—at least until Los Blancos face Athletic Club tomorrow. Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, missed the opportunity to close the gap on the leaders and now sits six points behind.

Key Match Details

Atlético drew first blood in the 19th minute from a long pass out of the back by Nahuel Molina to Alex Baena, who timed his run perfectly to stay onside, collected the ball and slotted past Joan García to make it 1–0.

Barcelona responded swiftly. Just seven minutes later, Pedri delivered a perfectly weighted pass to Raphinha, whose first touch sent him around Jan Oblak before calmly rolling the ball into the empty net to equalise.

The first half still held drama: Robert Lewandowski skied a penalty before the break, resulting from Pablo Barrios’s clumsy foul on Dani Olmo. The game stayed level at the interval, allowing both sides to regroup.