Rape Victim Debunks Protesters’ Claim She’s Dead

The people of Eha-Amufu, a border town in IsiUzo Local Government Area of Enugu State have brushed aside allegations of recent mass killings and arson in their community.

This was even as a rape victim, Mrs. Amarachi Nnaji, refuted the claim that she was dead, saying that although the unfortunate incident happened, she was already picking up the bits of her life.

The indigenes and community leaders spoke to journalists, who were on a factfinding mission to the area regarding recent viral videos of protest and counterprotest by groups of women over alleged recent mass killings and widespread arson in Eha-Amufu communities.

Speaking to a group of journalists, President-General of Mgbuji Eha-Amufu, Donatus Odoh, however, confirmed past mass attacks on the communities of EhaAmufu by suspected herders before the coming of the Peter Mbah administration, especially in 2022 when the community was sacked, leaving many people dead.

“So, on the issue of the protest being done last week or so, on the basis of the supposed killing of 100 or 200 persons in Eha-Amufu recently as I saw in one video being circulated, none of that happened. I do not know where people are getting their information from.”

He also said that although the rape victim was from another community in EhaAmufu, he was involved in arranging her medical treatment following government’s intervention, saying she was not dead as claimed during the protest.

