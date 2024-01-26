Rape: Lagos-Based Bishop Sentenced To Life Imprisonment

Justice Rahman Oshodi of a Lagos State Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, Ikeja, has sentenced the Founder of iReign Christian Ministry, Feyi Daniels, to life imprisonment for “raping a church member”.

The judge equally sentenced the bishop to 3 Years Imprisonment for the offence of sexual assault of two members of his church.

According to Justice Oshodi, the sentences are to run concurrently and the name of the Bishop is to be registered in the Sexual Offenders Register as maintained by the LASG.

The judge decided after finding the clergyman guilty of rape and sexual assault of a female worshipper slammed against him by the Lagos State Government (LASG).

While the trial lasted on the case, the convict who had stepped into the witness box had stated that he believed three out of the four women who accused him of sexually assaulting them conspired to turn against him.

Addressing the court during cross-examination by the prosecution counsel, Babajide Boye, the convicted Bishop had denied giving money to one of the women for treatment while responding whether he had a ‘personal relationship’ with the four women, even as he refuted the allegation that he had counselled one of the women, given a sum of N100,000 to another for hospital treatment, paid school fees for a third, and related with a fourth as a leader in the campus fellowship affiliated with his ministry at Akungba-Akoko in Ondo State.

The convicted preacher had stated: “I believe all three ladies turned against me, but not (name withheld) because she later apologized to me.”

Bishop Daniels had equally denied the allegation that he had used his position as a Pastor to manipulate individuals who came to him for counselling.

It would be recalled that the LASG had on April 17, 2023, arraigned the cleric on two counts bordering on allegedly having sexual intercourse with two of his church members.

But he pleaded not guilty to the charge, with the prosecution insisting that the jailed Bishop committed the offence in June 2020 within the Ikota Villa Estate in Lekki, Lagos.

The LASG added that the offence contravene Sections 260 (2) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos 2015.

However, in handing down his judgment, Justice Oshodi held that he believed the testimony of the complainant as well as other witnesses who gave direct evidence which wasn’t contradicted at any point during the trial, despite the denials of the defendant.

The court also held that the prosecution had successfully proven all the ingredients of rape under Section 260(2) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The judge, however, discharged the defendant of a second count of allegedly raping another church member at his home in 2020.

Justice Oshodi posited that the prosecution failed to prove the elements of the use of force, fear of harm by the complainant and misrepresentation by the defendant to establish guilt in the offence of rape beyond all reasonable doubt.

The judge also directed that the defendant should serve his jail term at the Kirikiri Maximum Facility, where he is currently being detained.

“The cleric used his dominant character and position to sexually violate two members of his church.

“Rape carries a mandatory life imprisonment and sexual assault carries a jail term of three years, which can’t alleviate the harm on your victims,” Justice Oshodi said.