Rape: Group Raises The Alarm, Alleges Absconding Of Medical Doctor

The Executive Director of the Centre Against Injustice and Domestic Violence, Comrade Gbenga Soloki, has raised the alarm over the alleged absconding of embattled Lagosbased medical doctor, Femi Olaleye, to the United Kingdom.

In a personally signed statement made available to the media yesterday, Soloki alleged that Olaleye fled Nigeria immediately after the Lagos State Government filed an appeal against his acquittal by the Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal.

“In another twist, the medical doctor has launched a media campaign against his estranged wife, Mrs. Aderemi Olaleye, the judiciary, and the police, accusing them of bias in the matter,” Soloki stated.

Dr. Olaleye was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2023 by a Sexual Offences Court in Lagos on two counts of defilement and sexual violence against a minor.

However, in November 2024, the Court of Appeal overturned the conviction, acquitting him of all charges. Dissatisfied with the ruling, the Lagos State Government proceeded to the Supreme Court to seek a reversal of the acquittal.

Soloki alleged that upon learning of the appeal, Olaleye fled to the United Kingdom, where he has since been hiding.

Adding another dimension to the case, Soloki revealed that Olaleye’s lawyer, Mr. Kemi Pinheiro, has formally withdrawn from representing him.

Pinheiro reportedly refused to accept legal documents related to the Supreme Court appeal, stating that his engagement with the case ended at the Appeal Court.

