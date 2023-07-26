Rape: Court Sentences 37-Year-Old Father To Life Imprisonment

An Akure High Court has sentenced a 37-year-old farmer, Joseph Agbomu to life imprisonment for defiling his neighbour’s six-year-old daughter.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Yemi Fasanmi, held that the prosecution was able to prove the case of rape against the convict beyond reasonable doubt and that Agbomu must spend the rest of his life in prison custody.

Agbomu pleaded not guilty when he was charged with a case of rape of a minor on March 18, 2019.

But yesterday, the court held that the testimony of the survivor was convincing and truthful.

Justice Fasanmi held that the convict inflicted physical, emotional, and psychological trauma on the survivor, who saw a fatherly figure in him, as his father’s kinsman and friend.

The evidence of the survivor, he noted, corroborated the evidence of the nominal complainant, who is the father of the survivor.

The court held that “The survivor in this case narrated before this court that the convict who was his father’s neighbour, sent her on an errand to buy a pack of Indomie.

“The survivor said the convict cooked the Indomie and gave her part of it. And shortly after eating, he pushed her to his bed and inserted his penis into her vaginal.”

Fasanmi added that the convict, in his extra-judicial statement obtained on December 12, 2019, confessed to the commission of the crime.

The judge said Agbomu confessed to having had carnal knowledge of the survivor in his room, without using a condom after taking an herbal alcoholic drink.

According to the court, the child’s testimony was copiously corroborated by the convict’s confessional statement that he (Agbomu)had unlawful sexual intercourse with her.

The state counsel, T.L. Ogundare, informed the court that Agbomu raped the victim on September 12, 2018, at about 7:30 pm at Ijebu, Owo Local Government area of the state.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Sections 375, 378 of the Ondo State Criminal Code, 2006

Ogundare stated that the survivor’s father reported a case of rape against the defendant.

The prosecutor called three witnesses, which included the survivor, her father, and a police officer.

Counsel to the defendant, A.Y Aliu, pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy, saying that no case of improper behaviour had ever been brought against the defendant.

Aliu further canvassed that the court should discountenance the medical report.

However, the state prosecutor argued that the law under which the defendant was charged does not give the court any discretion.

He, therefore, urged the court to impose the mandatory sentence stipulated in the law on the convict.

Justice Fasanmi, in his verdict, convicted Agbomu and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

The court said, “The convict (Agbomu) is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment for the defilement of a child, to serve as a deterrent to others, who might engage in such act.”