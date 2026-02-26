Rape: Court Jails 55-Yr-Old Man 60yrs For Defiling 11-Yr-Old Girl

A High Court at Orerokpe in Delta State has sentenced one Collins Ika, a 55-year-old man, to 60 years imprisonment for raping an 11-year-old girl entrusted in his care at Ugolo Community in Okpe Local Government Area of the state.

The victim told the court that the convict forcefully defiled her, which led to persistent waist pains. Justice Joe Egwu, who delivered the judgement ordered the convict to pay N50 million as compensation to the victim.

Also, the judgment ordered the forfeiture of the N111,000 that the convict brought in a desperate attempt to settle the matter out of court without the knowledge of the complainants to the Delta State Government. The offence was committed between 2021 and 2022.

An Assistant Director in the state’s Ministry of Justice, Miss Phoebian Onomakpome, who led the prosecution, earlier told the court that the victim testified that the accused repeatedly had unlawful carnal knowledge of her and threatened to kill her if she opened up to anybody.

Similarly, the mother of the victim testified that she entrusted the girl and her siblings to the convict and neighbours, during her absence. The convict fled after report to the police, but was later arrested in a sting operation facilitated by a human rights activist.

He was invited under the guise of a discussion for settlement and arrested when he arrived with N111,000, allegedly intended to hush the case.

Although, the convict denied the allegations and called his wife as his only witness, Justice Egwu held that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt, and accordingly, sentenced the defendant to 60 years imprisonment.