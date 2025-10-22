Rape Allegation: PDP Chieftain Arraigned In Kwara

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and former Local Government Chairmanship candidate of the party in the 2024 council election in the State, Musbau Esinrogunjo, has been arraigned at the state High Court for alleged rape of a minor.

Kwara State Government had dragged the politician before the court for allegedly having unlawful sexual intercourse with one Aishat Kamardeen, aged 15.

Defence Counsel, Joseph Bamgboye (SAN) initially opposed his client’s arraignment, but his plea was turned down by the court.

Leading the prosecution, Kwara State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Ayoola Akande, prayed for proper arraignment of the accused, but the Senior Advocate of Nigeria challenged the competency of the arraignment.

Mr Akande told the court that “the matter is for arraignment. We humbly apply that the charge be read to the defendant”.

The one count charge of allegation of rape and unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor was read to the accused.

DPP argued that the accused “is already before the court and he has not been granted bail.

But the defence counsel informed the court that the Department of State Service (DSS) has granted him bail since July 2025.

“He has not breached the terms of the bail. He is not at large. There is still a bail on his neck”, he added.

Reacting, Ayoola said that “you cannot consider the issue of bail, either written or oral, until after proper arraignment”.

Presiding Judge Funso Dada Lawal allowed the arraignment of the defendant, but deferred the plea taking to the next adjourned date.

Justice Lawal subsequently adjourned the case to November 13, 2025, for the hearing of the defendant’s application and plea taking, in line with section 228 of the Kwara State Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).