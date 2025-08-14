Rape Allegation: Court Clears Aseyan Of Cyberbullying

The viral case that dominated Twitter in 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown, involving two medical doctors, Dr Bolanle Aseyan (the defendant) and popular social media influencer, Dr Olufunmilayo Ogunsanya (the complainant), has finally been put to rest by a court of law.

In his judgment, Justice Peter Lifu of an Abuja Federal High Court, discharged and acquitted Dr. Bolanle Aseyan of cyberbullying charges filed against her after she took to Twitter to recount her alleged ordeal at the hands of her ex-boyfriend.

According to court records, the two doctors reportedly dated briefly online before breaking up, and later decided to meet in the United Kingdom to explore the possibility of rekindling their relationship. They allegedly met in person for the first time on March 7, 2020, in Leeds, UK.

Dr Aseyan alleged that after a long flight, upon arriving at Dr. Ogunsanya’s home, he offered her wine, after which she passed out and was raped.

She also alleged that this was followed by emotional abuse, leading her to file a report with the Metropolitan Police in the UK. The incident later escalated into a heated exchange between both parties on Twitter.

Dr. Ogunsanya subsequently filed a complaint in Nigeria, accusing Dr. Aseyan of cyberbullying in violation of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, claiming she had damaged his reputation online.

In his judgment, Justice Lifu held that the prosecution failed to establish the essential elements of the offence. The court noted that evidence of threats or intimidation was not presented, whereas there was proof that both parties had a romantic relationship prior to the fallout.

The judge further observed that both individuals made reciprocal social media posts after their breakup, and that the prosecution failed to provide critical evidence, including proof linking the alleged cyberbullying to Dr. Aseyan’s verified social media accounts.

Consequently, all four charges against Dr. Aseyan were dismissed.

Rumours that Dr. Aseyan had fled the UK were also described by the UK police as “baseless, false, and vindictive.”

Additionally, civil defamation suits filed by Dr. Ogunsanya in both the UK and Nigeria have been struck out and dismissed.