Rape Allegation Against Me False, Mischievous –Aishat

A 17-year-old girl, Miss Kamardeen Aishat, has debunked reports that she was raped, saying she was never raped at any time or abused sexually by anybody as alleged in some quarters.

An online medium had recently alleged that Miss Kamardeen Aishat was sexually abused by a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former chairmanship aspirant in the last local government elections in Kwara State, Comrade Musbau Esinrogunjo.

Miss Aishat, who would be 18 years old in February 2026, described the report as false, politically motivated, and an attempt to tarnish her image and that of Comrade Musbau Esinrogunjo.

Addressing a press conference in Ilorin, the state capital, alongside her parents, Mr. Kamardeen and Mrs. Tawalitu Kamardeen, Aishat clarified that she had to meet Comrade Esinrogunjo when she needed financial assistance, explaining that Esinrogunjo is known by all in the community as a generous man whom many people approach for help.

She said: “I was never raped by anyone. The rumour circulating online are false and politically driven. People should disregard those publications.” Her father, Mr. Kamardeen, also debunked the rape allegation, stressing that his daughter is religious, disciplined, and well brought up.

He said: “When I first heard that one ‘Aisha Kamardeen’ had been raped, I didn’t even think it was my daughter. The publication mentioned a 15-yearold, but my daughter will be 18 in February next year. “The story was cooked up to tarnish the image of my daughter and someone who has been helping the lessprivileged.”