Nigerian Singer and Songwriter, Kingsley Chibueze Eze, popularly known as Excess Van, has voiced his support for TikTok influencer, Habeeb Hamzat, also known as Peller, who is facing backlash over his comments on the viral 30 Days Rant Challenge.

The 30 Days Rant Challenge encourages Nigerians to express their frustrations about the nation’s economic situation.

Peller recently cautioned participants, suggesting that airing grievances on TikTok might prompt the government to ban the platform.

His remarks were met with criticism from various quarters, including human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju, who questioned Peller’s authority to dictate how Nigerians should express their frustrations.

In response to the controversy, Excess Van has come forward to defend Peller, asserting that his comments were misunderstood.

He emphasized that Peller’s intentions were not to undermine digital activism but to protect the platform that has given many Nigerians a voice.

Urging the public to forgive Peller and move forward, he reiterated the importance of unity and understanding in addressing the nation’s challenges.

“I believe Peller’s words were taken out of context. He never meant to silence anyone or dismiss the struggles Nigerians face daily,” Excess Van stated in an Instagram story.

“He was only expressing concern about the possible consequences of the challenge on TikTok as a platform. We should not be too quick to judge or cancel people for having a different perspective.

“Instead, let’s focus on the bigger picture—using our voices wisely to demand real change while protecting the platforms that help amplify those voices.”

Excess Van, known for his advocacy for the responsible use of technology in the music industry, has previously urged musicians to leverage digital tools to improve and promote their craft.

