The Chairman of Rano Local Government Area in Kano State, Naziru Ya’u, has called on the Nigeria Police Force to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the recent violent unrest that led to the death of the area’s Divisional Police Officer (DPO), CSP Muhammad Baba Ali.

The chairman made the appeal on Wednesday while addressing journalists in Kano, in the aftermath of a violent protest that erupted in Rano following the death of a 25-year-old man, Abdullahi Musa.

The incident reportedly began as a confrontation between the deceased and the DPO, escalating into widespread violence.

In the wake of the confrontation, irate youths reportedly attacked the Rano Divisional Police Station, set parts of the facility ablaze, and destroyed several vehicles. CSP Ali, who sustained serious injuries during the unrest, was rushed to the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, where he later succumbed to his wounds.

“We are deeply saddened by this unfortunate incident,” Chairman Ya’u said. “Violence is never a solution to any disagreement. I urge all residents to remain calm and allow the security agencies to carry out a thorough investigation to bring the real perpetrators to justice.”

While commending the Kano State Police Command for its swift response and the arrest of several suspects, the chairman urged investigators to ensure that innocent individuals are not wrongfully detained.

“It is essential that we do not allow emotions to override the process of justice. Every effort must be made to ensure that only those truly responsible for this heinous act are held accountable,” he stated.

Chairman Ya’u further warned that the local council would not tolerate any form of social misconduct, reiterating the importance of upholding law and order across the area.

He extended his condolences to the bereaved families — the relatives of Abdullahi Musa, the Nigeria Police Force, and the people of Nasarawa State — describing the losses as tragic and deeply painful.

In a bid to restore peace and forestall further unrest, Ya’u disclosed that the local government was working closely with security agencies and community stakeholders. He also called on religious leaders, traditional rulers, and youth groups to engage in meaningful dialogue aimed at promoting peace and mutual understanding.

“The future of our community depends on our ability to live in peace and respect one another. We must collectively reject violence and work towards building a safer and more united society,” he added.

Chairman Ya’u also appreciated the Commissioner of Police for his prompt visit to the affected community, which he said demonstrated commitment to resolving the crisis and ensuring justice.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to maintaining peace, security, and socio-economic development in Rano Local Government Area.

