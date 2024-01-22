Rano Air Commences Kaduna-Lagos Domestic Travelling

The Rano Air has Commences Katsina to Abuja, Kaduna-Lagos Domestic Passenger airlift to reduce the hardship experienced by travellers on that route.

The Chairman of Rano Air, Alhaji Auwalu said, “On Sunday, 21st January 2024 marked the beginning of another milestone for our company for starting the airlift of domestic passengers from Katsina to Abuja and Kaduna to Lagos respectively.”

Rano Air which was inaugurated last year has been ferrying passengers from Abuja to Lagos Kano, Sokoto, and Maiduguri.

Reports indicate that passengers turnout for the Rano Airline from Katsina and Kaduna today is very impressive as the passengers expressed their happiness for the arrival of the Airline saying that the era of delays and cancellations of flights by other airlines is over.

Rano Airline which has five Embraer Aircraft in its fleet with a capacity of 50 passengers per trip has recorded huge success since it started domestic operations early last year with passengers commending the Airline for providing its customers with relatively Cheaper Air tickets.

Following the inauguration of the Katsina and Kaduna Station today Rano Air is optimistic that before the year runs out it will spread its wings to all Nigerian Airports for domestic flights just as it’s planning to provide bigger and wide body Aircraft in order to accommodate more passengers.