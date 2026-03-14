Ranks Africa Says Nominations Have Closed For Rafisa

Ranks Africa has officially announced that nominations have closed for RAFISA 2026. Ranks Africa Film Standout Awards, is a recognition initiative dedicated exclusively to celebrating outstanding individuals, productions, and creative professionals within Africa’s film industry.

RAFISA represents a new evolution in the platform’s film recognition framework. While Ranks Africa is currently in its 6th edition of recognizing impact across industries, the organisation has transitioned from its traditional Top 100 film recognition format to a more focused award model created specifically for the film industry.

According to the organisers, the change reflects the rapid growth, cultural influence, and global visibility of African cinema. Rather than listing film personalities within a broader multi-industry recognition, RAFISA has been designed as a dedicated platform that celebrates actors, directors, producers, writers, and technical professionals, whose work continues to shape African storytelling and screen culture.

RAFISA will operate primarily as a digital recognition platform, with winners announced through official publications, editorial features, and digital campaigns across Ranks Africa’s platforms and media partners.

In addition to digital recognition, physical framed plaques will also be available for interested honorees following the winner’s announcement.

The official winner’s announcement is scheduled for April 11, when the individuals and productions recognised as standout contributors to Africa’s film industry will be unveiled.

With the introduction of RAFISA, Ranks Africa aims to further strengthen its role in documenting excellence across Africa’s creative industries, while spotlighting the filmmakers and creatives driving the continued.