Ranks Africa Honours Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

In a moment that drew quiet admiration from everyone present, Ranks Africa presented its Cultural Legacy Honour to one of Nollywood’s most enduring and widely respected figures, Dr. Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, during the private screening of her new film, Mothers Love, at Ebony Life Cinema in Lagos.

The evening, organised in collaboration with Slum2School Africa, brought together a carefully selected audience for what was already a significant cultural occasion. The screening itself carried weight well before the formal proceedings began.

Mothers Love, inspired by true events and brought to life with the support of Slum2School families from MaKoko, Lagos, speaks directly to the experience of motherhood in ways that resonate far beyond the screen. That Ranks Africa chose this setting to confer its highest editorial recognition was not accidental.

The Cultural Legacy Honour was presented by Adesina Kasali, Lead Consultant and Content Head of Ranks Africa Magazine, who delivered the award with the kind of deliberate warmth that the occasion called for. Standing before the projection screen bearing her own name, Dr. Omotola received the framed citation and held it alongside Adesina Kasali as the room acknowledged the moment.

The citation reads in part: “In recognition of over three decades of excellence in African cinema, cultural influence, and global representation of Nollywood. Your work has inspired generations and elevated African storytelling on the world stage.” Ranks Africa, through its editorial platform, has consistently documented the figures shaping African culture, enterprise and public life.

The Cultural Legacy Honour sits at the top of that recognition framework, reserved for individuals whose contributions carry across generations and whose influence extends beyond the industry in which they first made their name. Slum2School Africa’s involvement in the evening added further resonance.

The organisation, known for reaching underserved children in difficult environments and connecting them to educational opportunities, shares with Dr. Omotola a fundamental belief in the dignity and potential of ordinary Africans. That two such bodies chose to share the same evening is, in itself, a statement about the kind of legacy the award is meant to celebrate.