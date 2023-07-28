Rangers Target Financial Autonomy To Boost Fans Base

The Management of Rangers International Football Club of Enugu has began moves to get one million registered members as its solid fan base. The move is aimed at attaining financial autonomy as a pathway to re- turning to its lost glory.

In an interactive session with sports journalists at the Rangers Corporate Office in Enugu yesterday, the Administrative Secretary of the club, Barrister Ferdinand Ugwuarua, said the registered members would be known as “Rangers Ambassadors”.

Ugwuarua said the would-be Ambassadors would help in raising funds for the team to return to its glory, stressing that the interface was to brainstorm and chart the way forward for the club.

He said that membership will be in categories with a minimum subscription fee of N1000 even as benefits will also depend on category of membership, including watching free matches, and free jerseys.