Rangers Looking To Extend Old Firm Hold

here were five Glasgow Derby clashes in 2025 and Rangers managed to avoid defeat inside normal time in all of those fixtures, meaning they are now unbeaten in six against bitter rivals Celtic.

Celtic boss Wilfried Nancy has endured a nightmare start to his tenure with five defeats and two wins in seven games so far. Failure to beat Rangers on Saturday would surely spell the end of his brief spell in charge.

The Bhoys put in a dismal performance in a 2-0 loss at Motherwell earlier this week and there is a temptation to take a punt on Rangers to win as big price underdogs, but there is enough value in the more prudent option of backing the visitors in the double chance market.

Rangers held Martin O’Neill’s Celtic to a 1-1 draw in the League Cup semi-finals in November despite playing most of the match with 10-men, losing out 3-1 after extra time and each of the last three Old Firm battles have ended all square.

Rangers have also only lost twice in their last 11 games and they can at least take a point at Parkhead. I’m going to be a little bolder with my correct score prediction, however, and go for a 2-1 win for the visitors.

Celtic’s defending has been abysmal under Nancy and they have conceded at least two goals in six of his seven games in charge.

Rangers haven’t managed a clean sheet at this venue since 2020 and that run may continue, but they can extend their unbeaten streak against their neighbours and pick up a win that could result in another change in manager