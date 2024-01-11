Rangers Keen On Ex-S/African Youth Star

Rangers have displayed an interest in signing versatile IK Sirius winger, Tashreeq Matthew this month, according to reports.

The South African youth international, who can play on either the left or right-hand side, impressed in the Swedish Allsvenskan last season by netting 11 goals and contributing ten assists in 30 games.

The 23-year-old playmaker has now caught the eye of Gers boss Philippe Clement and director of football recruitment Nils Koppen.

The pair have been scouring provincial leagues across Europe during the winter break in an effort to identify a number of rising stars and Soccer Laduma claim that the Ibrox side are one of three clubs ‘chasing a deal’ for Matthews.

Kaizer Chiefs are considering an approach for the attacker, while Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar are also believed to hold an interest in luring him to the Eredivisie.

Matthews, who is under contract until 2026, joined the Swedish minnows from Varbergs Bois in the summer of 2022, having spent much of his early career in Borussia Dortmund’s academy.

During his spell with the Bundesliga heavyweights, the wide man was loaned to FC Utrecht and Helsingborgs.

The transfer link comes after Rangers put an increased emphasis on upcoming talent who fit the club’s player-trading model, with former Hibs youngster Josh Doig also on their January wish list.