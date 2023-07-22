Random Thoughts And Eagles’ Dicey Route To World Cup

The Nigerian sports scene is always busy with many issues of concern on the cards such that to evaluate and pick one could be a big task. This is one of such weekends in which looking back at the week in review, there are so many talking points. The pre-season tournament, Naija Super 8, organised by Flykite Productions was held in Lagos and surprisingly, a newly promoted team, Sporting Lagos, emerged champions in a tournament that also had some already established elite teams like Rivers United and Akwa United.

The organisation of the tourney is commendable just as the standard exhibited was also high. The massive fans’ turnout on the final day at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena reminded one of the good old days when huge crowds watched domestic games in the country.

There was also the Super 6 tourney organised by the Interim Management Committee which had Enyimba emerging as champions of the season. The chieftains of the newly-constituted board of the NPFL, led by Gbenga Elegbeleye, should review the two pre-season competitions and pick some tips on the organisation of the new football season. It is important to note that private ownership is gradually gaining strength again because Remo Stars were exceptional in the two tournaments just as Sporting Lagos were also good to watch in the only one they featured.

During the week, Tobi Amusan was in the news for the wrong reasons. The Athletics Integrity Unit charged her for missing three mandatory tests and the athlete is now being investigated. I felt bad about the news as the world champion should have known better. I wish her luck but this is really tight because according to athletics rules, the Nigerian could be facing a sanction.

The Super Falcons are also on my mind as they compete in the FIFA Women’s World Cup which kicked off in Australia and New Zealand on Thursday. Host teams enjoyed early wins as New Zealand shocked Norway 1-0 in the opening match just as Australia before their 83,000 fans, defeated Republic of Ireland also by a lone goal. The Super Falcons after their impressive goalless draw against highly-rated Canada, will have to double their efforts with physical play, cohesion and good understanding to qualify from the group.

The men’s FIFA World Cup qualifiers draws for the 2026 edition scheduled for USA, Canada and Mexico were held during the week. Nigeria will compete in Group C along with South Africa, Benin Republic, Zimbabwe, Rwanda and Lesotho. Only one team will gain an auto- matic ticket for the Mundial out of the six in the group. Bafana Bafana of South Africa are expected to be the toughest opponents for Nigeria but it must be noted that some of the three less fancied sides could spring a surprise.

Rwanda, Zimbabwe and Lesotho could be spoilers if the Eagles fail to take their chances and get six points each from them with plenty goals. Nigeria should get home and away wins in these ties but experience has shown that sometimes, the Eagles could be disappointing and frustrating. I remember Nigeria lost to Guinea-Bissau 1-0 in Abuja while I still recall that Sierra Leone pulled a 4-4 draw with Eagles in Nigeria and also drew 0-0 in the reverse fixture.

Only recently, it took a last-gasp goal by Kelechi Iheanacho for Nigeria to beat the same Leone Stars of Sierra Leone 3-2 on a neutral ground. The away record of the Eagles is not good enough. The encounter against Benin will also be dicey with former Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr, in charge of the team. Rohr was with Nigeria for about six years and Jose Peseiro will have to do something extra to beat Benin.

It has never been an easy fixture for Nigeria. Every game is crucial in these qualifiers and Peseiro has not proved himself to be solid enough to steer the Eagles to success. It is a shock that he is still in charge of the team even with no impact so far in his full one year. If Peseiro remains, the team will need more technical input to be a better side while the mode of players’ invitation should be evaluated.

Rather than make players unhappy by inviting them without using them, the managers should decide the players needed for a particular game, a maximum of 15 from abroad and the rest from the domestic league so that our home-based stars have something to fight for in the national team. The qualification for the next World Cup should be taken seriously from now even by the NFF.

They should get sponsors to assist them in boosting the morale of the players while all outstanding debts (bonuses and allowances) should be paid. After missing the last World Cup in Qatar, a ticket to the next one is a MUST for Nigeria.