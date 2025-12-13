Random Musings: Why Are We Like This?

According to AI Overviews in Google Search, the phrase: “A country mirrors its people” means that the characteristics of a nation, its successes, failures, values, and challenges, are a reflection of the collective traits and actions of its citizens.

Just as a mirror shows a person’s image, how developed or otherwise a country is, is seen in its people’s collective behaviour, culture, political and economic state, and aspirations.

For instance, the quality of a country’s public services or infrastructure can be influenced by the skills and dedication of its people, while cultural expressions and societal issues are direct products of the people’s shared experiences and beliefs.

And if this is the premise, are we not all complicit as regards the unfortunate situation we have found ourselves in as a nation – with the slide, ironically, accelerating since the return to civil rule in 1999!

While I must stress that in no way am I pushing for an illegal change of government, I honestly wonder how many of us can truly beat our chests and say that life has become better since the start of the Fourth Republic.

We have enjoyed 26 years of unbroken democracy and in normal climes, we should not only have improved on the process, and by extension seen a marked improvement in the standard of living of the people, but alas this has not been the case here.

Despite having had five administrations with each promising to improve the lot of the people that voted them into power, the opposite has been the case, with a majority of the people worse off by the time the government in power leaves.

For 16 years, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held sway with President Olusegun Obasanjo having the honour of kicking off the Four Republic; yet by the time he handed over to Alhaji Umaru Yar’Adua in 2007, there was already some discontent with his style of leadership, the state of the economy and especially, the way elections were conducted under him.

Unfortunately, although Yar’Adua acknowledged that the election that brought him into office was flawed and promised to ensure elections were better conducted in future, death truncated whatever plans he had for the polls and the nation in general.

Since then, national elections have decidedly become more contentious with the malaise spreading to state polls where the party in power sweeps virtually all the chairmanship and councillorship seats available.

Sadly, even the parties have jettisoned any pretence at internal democracy with godfathers and power brokers ensuring their candidates win even when they are not popular with the rank and file; and whose preferences mean absolutely nothing to them.

With the nation heading south, matters got to a head in 2015 when Nigerians finally fed up with the performance of the PDP, decided to try another party – the All Progressives Congress (APC).

President Muhammadu Buhari, who sadly passed away on July 13 this year, being a former no-nonsense Military Head of State was expected to whip the nation into line like he did with his War Against Indiscipline (WAI) during his military rulership.

However, he left the scene after eight years with many now fondly remembering the ‘glory’ days of the PDP due to the hardship they went through. In 2023, the APC retained the presidency courtesy of the party’s flag-bearer, Bola Tinubu.

Unfortunately, under the former Lagos State governor, things have not picked up for millions despite the promise of Tinubu changing the fortunes of his countrymen and women for the better.

But like I pointed out at the beginning “a country mirrors its people” and politicians are Nigerians like us and since it appears the majority of the people are okay with the way they (politicians) are running the country, can we honestly complain?

This is why hardly anything gets done as is the case with the fallout from the #EndSARS protests which took place five years ago. On Thursday 8 October 2020, nationwide protests started after weeks of outrage and anger, with videos and pictures showing police brutality, harassment and extortion in Nigeria.

The protests were led predominantly by young Nigerians in different cities alongside many activists and celebrities. Sadly, what had been a relatively peaceful action ended in sorrows, tears and blood on the night of October 20, 2020 when security forces moved to disperse the protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate leaving a number of them killed and many others injured.

The dastardly act was watched live by millions of Nigerians across the land and many others beyond the shores of the world’s most populous black nation leading to universal condemnation.

In an effort to mitigate the damage, in November 2020 the National Economic Council (NEC) announced that each state and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, should establish a judicial panel of inquiry to investigate cases of police brutality against protesters and compensate the victims as well as human rights violations.

Unfortunately, in keeping with previous such exercises, the outcome of the inquires ended in controversies as no one was actually held liable and only cosmetic steps were taken to placate the citizens.

One of such was the disbandment of the dreaded SARS unit with a promise by the government that the Police Force would be repositioned to better serve the people.

But can we confidentially say the Force has changed for the better? Not too long ago one of the nation’s most celebrated investigative journalists, Juliana Francis ran an expose detailing the continued terrible antics of the police in the South East, where they operate detention centres and still extort the populace.

In a four-part series titled: ‘Gory Tales of Inhuman Treatment of Detainees at Tiger Base Police’, she quoted Human Rights Activist, (Ene) Obi as saying: “It can only get better when we have good leadership.

I’m not talking about the executive; I’m talking about the Police. If we can have a good system, everything will take care of itself.”

However, beyond the journalist’s depiction, there are also numerous videos online detailing the many atrocities of the men in uniform not only extorting money but also manhandling innocent civilians in the process.

The Police are not the only ones maltreating their fellow citizens; a visit to virtually any public or even private concern often exposes the individual to harrowing experiences.

But wait a minute; are the people manning the hospitals, passport offices, banks and the like not Nigerians?

Consequently, before we lament the situation in the country, we as individuals should look in the mirror and remember that what we see is a reflection of the collective traits and actions of us citizens and by extension, the nation we live in!