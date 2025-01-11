Random Musings: Suffering, but no Longer Smiling

Share

We may only be 11 days into the New Year but, unfortunately, already there are signs that millions of us will continue from where we stopped in 2024 – suffering, but definitely no longer smiling!

Of course, those old enough or music connoisseurs will immediately notice that the headline has been slightly tinkered with since the original popular phrase – “Shuffering and shmiling” – was coined by the Abami Eda himself, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti of blessed memory, way back in 1978 as the title of his mega-hit of that year.

That, 47 eventful years after he released the song based on the prevailing socio-economic state of the nation, many of the issues that he sang about are still bedevilling this great nation, is not only a shame but clearly shows that we are not serious about tackling such issues.

This is a portion of what Fela sang almost five decades ago: Every day my people dey inside bus

Every day my people dey inside bus

Forty-nine sitting, ninety-nine standing

Them go pack themselves in like sardine

Them dey faint, them dey wake like cock

Them go reach house, water no dey

Them go reach bed, power no dey.

And it is the last part that has riled me in recent weeks as due to the antics of my electricity provider, Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (Ikeja Electric), and climate change; sleeping at night (in all honesty even at any time of the day) is not only a nightmare but virtually mission impossible.

For some unexplained reason, since last month, the nation’s largest power distribution company (according to Wikipedia) has stopped supplying those of us living in the Iju axis of their operations electricity every night, leaving thousands of their customers battling the hot/humid conditions as they attempt to fulfill their natural sleep obligation.

Until this latest antic we were largely able to enjoy our natural state of reduced physical and mental activity, where the brain and body rest, because there was electricity to power the necessary appliances to keep us cool enough to enhance proper sleep – fans or air conditioners.

But since about the middle of last month getting decent sleep has become a luxury as we are no longer able to use these appliances, leaving us to swelter in very unbearable climatic conditions.

No matter how often one gets up to shower, almost as soon as one gets back to bed one immediately starts sweating, leaving both the mattress and pillow soaked.

One only starts being able to find some sleep from around 5am when Ikeja Electric ‘magnanimously’ restores power. and we are able to switch on our appliances.

In fact, as things stand one no longer even knows which of the ‘famous’ bands (introduced last year) we belong to.

Previously one could vouch that we (Iju customers) were sandwiched between Bands B and C because we were getting roughly, at least, between 12 and 16 hours of electricity a day.

Things were so good then that one could with almost all certainty predict when we would have power; but that is no longer tenable and it’s now like a game of Russian roulette when we will enjoy power.

Incidentally, when these bands were introduced last April, they came with increases with the government agency in charge of supervising the sector, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), assuring users that the tariff hikes would come with improved services.

But sadly, like most things in the country, the tariff hike has not seen any drastic improvement in the services of the various DisCos to the chagrin of their consumers.

Recently a friend of mine, who lives in Magodo (incidentally, also under Ikeja Electric) and who is supposed to be on Band A, lamented that there are days that he does not enjoy the minimum 20 hours assured, and had to fall back on his generator despite paying N209.50/unit.

However, it is not just limited to Ikeja Electric, as tenants living in my mum’s house in Ibadan only enjoy a few hours of power a day supplied by the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Plc.

According to a recent report roughly seven million Nigerians remain unmetered, leaving many reliant on estimated billing.

Speaking late last year, the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwunmi Adesina, disclosed that Nigeria has the highest population of people living without electricity globally.

Adesina, who made this known during the 90th birthday celebration of former Head of State, Gen Yakubu Gowon, revealed that approximately 86 million Nigerians lack access to electricity, positioning the country as the global leader in this regard.

The one-time Minister of Agriculture further emphasised that the lack of a reliable power supply is crippling businesses and industries nationwide.

“It has been estimated by the IMF that Nigeria loses about $29 billion annually or 5.6 per cent of its GDP due to lack of reliable power supply. The report also indicates that Nigeria spends $14 billion per year on generators and fuel.

“The lack of electricity is killing Nigerian industries. Today, no business can survive in Nigeria without generators. Consequently, the abnormality has become normal.

“Nigeria has gas and crude oil in abundance, yet 86 million people live daily without electricity. Today, Nigeria is the number one country in the world in terms of the total number of people without electricity,” Adesina noted.

As I pointed out earlier, the adverse weather conditions are also not helping when it comes to trying to sleep.

In years past this time of the year, which is supposed to be the harmattan season, would have seen a drop in the thermostat readings courtesy, cold weather flowing across the country, but that is no longer the case with current readings remaining stubbornly high in the mid-30s range.

Speaking on rising temperatures brought about by climate change, the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, in his New Year message, on December 30, said: “Today, I can officially report that we have just endured a decade of deadly heat. The top 10 hottest years on record have happened in the last 10 years, including 2024.”

Unfortunately, things are likely to get worse as the man who has persistently disputed the effects of global warming, Donald Trump, is set to return as US President next Monday, and is not likely to attempt to curtail greenhouse emissions like the man he is replacing, Joe Biden did.

That means unless Ikeja Electric and other power distribution companies enhance their services, including ensuring overnight power for their customers, millions of us will still be facing the harrowing effects of insomnia – leaving us suffering, but definitely not smiling.

