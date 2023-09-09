Random Musings: Only in Nigeria…

The last time I wrote an article with the headline – ‘Random Musings’ – was on January 28 this year. Then the headline was: ‘Random Musings: Government agencies and Nigerians’ and zeroed in on two agencies of government – the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), which was then grappling to supply fuel to millions of her customers that resulted in long queues at filling stations, and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which said it would be redesigning some units of the local currency – the N200, N500 and N1, 000 notes.

Of course, we are all witnesses to the harrowing tales of woe that followed the apex bank’s decision. This time around, Random Musings will be looking at a few incidents that could only have occurred in a country like Nigeria. The first took place on August 29, when the Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government Area of Ogun State, Wale Adedayo, levelled allegations of diversion of councils’ allocations against Governor Dapo Abiodun Adedayo, who had accused the governor of withholding local government funds in the last two years, amounting to roughly N17 billion, said he had petitioned both the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), demanding the investigation of the governor over alleged mismanagement of the council funds.

However, rather than the anti-graft agencies looking into the allegations dis- passionately, it was the accuser that became the victim with the Department of State Services (DSS) first inviting him, and then detaining him for some days over his alleged refusal to withdraw his petitions.

Then, when he was conveniently out of circulation, some of his councillors moved against him and voted to suspend him for three months on allegations of maladministration and financial mismanagement. Amid all these, his fellow local government chairmen then popped up at the Oke-Mosan office of the governor in Abeokuta, where they were later shown prostrating and begging the governor for forgiveness.

They later told the media that Adedayo was effectively on his own, because they were not aware of the governor withholding their LGs’ funds! While I will not dwell on the merits or otherwise of the allegations levelled against Abiodun, it is, however, crystal clear that what happened to Adedayo was predictable because despite frequent allegations of sleaze levelled against numerous government officials in the country, more often than not, it is the accuser that often become the accused.

On numerous occasions, local government chairmen across the land have accused their state governors of tampering with their allocations, and yet no state chief executive has ever been brought to book on account of these allegations. In fact, in an effort to allow the local governments “breath,” the government of former President Muhammadu Buhari decided to outrightly grant financial autonomy to them, as the third tier of government, through an Executive Order in May 2020.

But sadly, the Houses of Assembly in Benue, Borno, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Kaduna, Lagos, Ondo, Rivers, Yobe and Imo states then voted against financial autonomy for the 774 local governments during the amendments to the 1999 Constitution exercise in January this year. This begs the question: Why would the Houses of Assembly, which we all know are tied to the apron strings of the governors, reject the amendment if they did not have ulterior motives to torpedo any attempt to deny them unfettered access to the local government funds?

However, the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), a trade union representing council workers in Nigeria, has insisted that the struggle for local government autonomy will not end until the bill on the subject is passed by all state Houses of Assembly. Then, last weekend, the question of how “independent” State Election Commissions were was once again brought to the fore when the results of the local government elections in Edo State were announced.

The elections were held in all the 18 local governments in the state and predictably the governing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) easily coasted to victory, sweeping all the chairmen and virtually all 192 councillor seats. The Chairman of the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC), Justice James Oyomire (rtd), who announced the results, said that the PDP candidates were declared winners, having scored the highest number of valid votes in the election.

Speaking on the election, Governor Godwin Obaseki, on Sunday, said the performance of the PDP in the local government election in the state showed the party’s dominance, noting that the outcome of the election is a reflection of the wish of the majority of Edo people. He said: “We have a situation room where we monitored the election process across the state and want to thank the people.

You can see that we are democratically mature in Edo State, in terms of the way the election was conducted.” Incidentally, when Obaseki was still in the now opposition All Progressives Congress (APC), coincidentally, it was the Congress that held sway in the council polls back in 2016. Predictably, the losing parties, including the All Progressives Congress and Labour Party (LP), kicked with APC state Chairman, Col David Imuse (rtd), describing the election as a scam, noting that the result should not be allowed to stand.

He said: “This election is a scam and a charade. They brought insufficient ballot papers and no single result sheet. How can you conduct an election when there is no result sheet? It happened in the entire Edo Central senatorial district.” However, an LP chieftain in the state, Dr Oghogho Okundaye described the LG election in the state as not just a sham but a rape of democratic principles.

Okundaye said it was unfortunate that an important election, meant to elect officers close to the grassroots, is still being conducted in such an uncivilised and barbaric manner. While condemning the exercise in its entirety, Okundaye said the animalistic tendency that was exhibited in the field, which led to many LP members getting injured, was very unfortunate.

Unfortunately, this has been the recurring feature of virtually all local council elections conducted across the country with the party in power almost always sweeping the results and ensuring that they have the local government chairmen in their ‘pockets’.

And the reason why the governors are so desperate to achieve this is not farfetched – to ensure that their parties more often than not do well whenever general elections are held by controlling what goes on at the grassroots level of the polls. Sadly, the future does not look too bright as there are no indications that either of these incidents is going to change for the better, which clearly means that the nation will continue to drift.