Random Musings: Election Results Defying Logic

I have this Muslim friend whom I have known for more than 40 years. He is a staunch follower of the faith and adheres religiously to the tenets of the faith, which include, among others, praying five times a day and fasting for roughly four weeks (as prescribed).

Three weeks into this year’s Ramadan, which began on March 1, I was in his house to pay him a visit, and I met him watching TV. It was obvious that he was conserving himself as he was not his usual boisterous self.

Of course, I knew what was wrong with him – the effects of his fasting exercise, as devotees do not eat or drink anything throughout the daylight hours.

This prompted me to tease him: “Tijani, na wa o, se na the awe (Yoruba for fasting) dey do you so wey you just gentle? Sebi you told me you have been fasting since you were young by now you should have been used to it!”

Tijani immediately retorted: “Na lie o, after all these years it’s still not easy o! How do you get used to denying yourself food and water for a month, especially in these often tough climatic conditions? It’s not easy o my brother!”

And for me that raised a flag: How come Nigerians consistently buck the trend and appear to regularly vote for the same set of people that have made their lives so miserable?

Ten years ago, millions of Nigerians got fed up with the 16-year rule of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and opted to buck the trend; for the first time in the history of this nation, peacefully decided to change a sitting administration for another one.

Thus some 15,424,921 Nigerians decided to vote for Muhammadu Buhari’s All Progressives Congress (APC), which was only formed two years earlier, to oust incumbent Goodluck Jonathan by more than 2.5 million votes.

Of course, we are all living witnesses to how things headed south fast under the former Military Head of State, so much so that by the end of the first term of the now late President, who died in a London hospital on July 13 aged 82, millions had started lamenting the way the country was being governed, especially as it concerned their wellbeing as prices of goods and services shot up.

Despite these cries brought about by clear hardship, Nigerians again headed to the polls in 2019 and once again returned the same person they held responsible for their worsening economic situation.

However, notwithstanding his repeated promises that things would get better during his second term, Buhari left the scene in 2023 with the nation worse off than what he met it eight years previously.

Again, reasonable logic suggested that after suffering for eight years under the APC and Buhari; Nigerians would seek to go a different route in 2023 by evicting the APC and replacing it with another party. But instead they snubbed former Vice President Abubakar Atiku and his PDP, and Labour Party’s Peter Obi, to maintain the status quo, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the judiciary.

And, although, the first term administration of President Bola Tinubu would not end till 2027, an assessment of how he and his APC have fared was made last weekend when by-elections took place in 12 states.

On the balance of the results, once again, the ruling APC received a pass mark as it swept 12 constituencies, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) 2, PDP 1 and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) 1.

Expectedly, the newly beefed up African Democratic Congress (ADC), Labour Party (LP), and PDP condemned the exercise.

However, Tinubu, in a statement by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, commended INEC for hitch-free elections, saying it was mostly devoid of violence.

Tinubu also congratulated the new APC National Chairman, Prof Nentawe Yilwatda, for the emphatic first victory recorded under his leadership.

He also congratulated the APC governors and other leaders on the success of the by-elections.

In theory, this should be an indication that the APC is doing so well that it has endeared itself to the populace across the land. But is this actually the reality?

Sadly, the answer is not with so many commentaries and videos of people rallying against the government, especially in the wake of spiralling inflation brought about by the twin programmes of fuel subsidy removal and the floating of the naira against the US dollar.

Of course, cynics will allege that rigging made it possible for them to have done so well, but we all know that all parties often take part in underhand tactics in an effort to gain an advantage in the poll. Complaints are, often, only made when they are out-rigged!

This latest exercise is a clear indication that despite my plea in a recent article published on August 9 and titled: ‘2027: Will Nigerians finally buck the trend and vote competence?’ Nothing is likely to change in the 2027 General Election with vote-buying, thuggery, voter intimidation and suppression being the order of the day.

That a large number of Nigerians are ready to suppress their conscience for money or allow themselves be used to intimidate voters is clear indication that late Afrobeats icon, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, was spot on with his 1978 hit: Shuffering and Shmiling.

Although in truth only a minority actually takes part in anti-democratic actions, their impact is felt by the majority as is the case with the present situation in which we have found ourselves in Nigeria.

Incidentally, research has shown that people can adapt to suffering in the sense that they can become accustomed to it and find ways to cope with it, but this adaptation doesn’t necessarily mean they’ve overcome the suffering or that it’s no longer a negative experience.

While Nigerians are adaptable, and may find ways to integrate suffering into their lives, some studies show that they also tend to return to a baseline level of wellbeing after experiencing improvements in their circumstances.

The onus now is on the majority to take back their democracy from the minority, in order to ensure that what they get is actually the candidate they voted for.