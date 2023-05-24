Random Facts You Need To Know About Dangote Refinery

Here are the emerging facts you may need to know about the Dangote Refinery which was launched on Monday, May 22.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned the refinery alongside political stalwarts as well as five African presidents which include Ghana, Togo, Senegal, Chad, and Nijel.

1. The CBN supplied billions of dollars for equipment and debt financing.

2. NNPC would give them approx $2bn worth of free crude in return for equity. This means Nigeria is sacrificing another $2bn worth of FX returns this year to get the refinery up and running. Also, CBN provided NNPC with FX to invest the cash required for the purchase. Approx $1B

3. The govt borrowed $3Bn+ to rehabilitate the other 3 refineries. Up till now, we haven’t heard of a launch date.

4. There is a soon-to-be ban on the importation of petroleum products. However, NNPCL also claims that even if all the refineries are working, there will still be a PMS deficit. The plan is now to grant licenses only to refinery operators to import PMS.

5. Our oil subsidy doesn’t only subsidize local consumption. Nearby African countries also benefit from the subsidy, as the PMS is smuggled via the black market to these countries and sold at a premium.

6. The refinery would start refining in July. We don’t know at what capacity it would operate then. If the ban comes into place, there will be PMS scarcity. If there’s scarcity, there will be a rise in PMS prices. If there’s a price hike, there will be no economic incentive for the refinery to operate at full capacity, as they would be the sole suppliers of PMS in Nigeria.