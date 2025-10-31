Randle: We Can No Longer Rely On External Forces To Drive Our Growth

The Chairman, NEPAD Business Group Nigeria, Chief J.K. Randle, has advised private sector operators to reinforce their strategies in order to lead investment growth in the continent.

Randle stated this yesterday at the NEPAD Business Group Nigeria High-Level Business Forum held in Lagos. The forum, which brought together regional and international partners to strengthen collaboration between public and private sectors in advancing AfCFTA’s goals, While commending the participation of leading business executives and policymakers at the event, he said it reflected Africa’s readiness to take ownership of its economic destiny, saying: “We can no longer rely on external forces to drive our growth.

“The private sector must rise as the torchbearer of Africa’s transformation under AfCFTA.” He added that the forum would continue to serve as a platform for dialogue, knowledge exchange, and action planning to position African enterprises at the centre of global trade.

On his part, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State urged the private sector to take a stronger, more coordinated role in driving the successful implementation of AfCFTA. Sanwo-Olu said that the agreement held the key to transforming Africa into a globally competitive economic powerhouse.

Represented by the Lagos State Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Mrs Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, the governor said AfCFTA had the potential to lift millions of Africans out of poverty, but only if the continent’s business community seized the opportunity to scale production and integrate value chains across borders.