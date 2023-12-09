Randle, Others Seek Greater Priority For Education

A renowned chartered accountant and Chairman of J.K. Randle Professional Services, Bashorun J.K. Randle, alongside other dignitaries have urged government to pay more attention to issues relating to education of all Nigerians. Appraising the state of the sector, Randle said efforts should be made by the government to ensure that every student in Nigerian schools is exposed to certain skill acquisition to make them self-employed and contribute to the nation’s economic development.

He expressed deep concern over the current state of education sector, emphasising that the government’s efforts to provide quality education to Nigerians are grossly insufficient. Randle who is a former president, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN made this observation while speaking as a special guest at the annual Government Secondary School, Owerri (GSSO), Old Boys Association, Lagos Branch, 2023 End of Year Banquet Award Night and Fundraiser held on Saturday at the Peninsula Hotel, Lekki, Lagos.

According to him, education despite being key to forging the opment of any nation has not been given the right attention it needs for the sector to grow. Randle, while lamenting that education in Nigeria for so long has been left to suffer a huge decline, adding that the sector deserves more than what it presently receives in the budget so that lost ground can be covered and return the sector on the right track.

“Education in Nigeria has suffered a huge setback and the tragedy is that a lot of money we should be spending on education we are spending on other things and the pro-catalyst for development – human capital for development is education. “This has been proven over and over in so many countries but is not getting the right attention in Nigeria. At the beginning, we were doing a lot for education – free education, scholarships, bursaries but all of that has stopped. “Right now the schools are in a pitiful state.

You would be shocked if you go round the country, you will see that the facilities have rotted away, and buildings have remained uncompleted.” Randle said that the rise in in- security in Nigeria was because people have lost hope in the country with the belief that they have been made very poor due to poor governance.