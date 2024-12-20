Rand Paul Endorses Elon Musk For US Speaker

Share

A Senator of the United States of America (USA) representing Kentucky, Rand Paul, has endorsed Elon Musk as the next Speaker of the House.

Senator Paul who made his intention known in a statement on his official X account on Thursday said the Speaker of the House does not need to be a Congress member

He wrote, “The Speaker of the House need not be a member of Congress.

“Nothing would disrupt the swamp more than electing Elon Musk . . . think about it . . . nothing’s impossible. (not to mention the joy at seeing the collective establishment, aka ‘uni party,’ lose their ever-lovin’ minds).”

READ ALSO:

His comment comes amid House Speaker Mike Johnson, facing GOP backlash for his handling of an end-of-the-year spending deal.

This comes as a Tuesday measure backed by Speaker Johnson would have funded the government through March 14, featuring over $100 billion in disaster relief and $10 billion in economic assistance for farmers.

The bill also included healthcare reforms and methods to address transparency in live event ticketing.

President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance condemned the plan in a joint statement Wednesday, saying the “most foolish and inept thing” ever done by Republicans in Congress “was allowing our country to hit the debt ceiling in 2025.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"