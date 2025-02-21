Ranching: We’re Targeting Massive Jobs, Investment In 2026 – FG

Share

The Federal Government has said it envisaged creating over 100,000 new jobs and $5 billion investment in livestock value chain in 2026, to boost meat and dairy exports and enhance Nigeria’s trade balance.

The Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, at second edition of ministerial press briefing in Abuja on Friday, disclosed that the ministry is collaborating with the United Kingdom and the United States of America on modern ranching, genetic improvement and disease control.

Maiha also stated that the ministry is engaging with Egypt, France, Saudi Arabia and Sweden to create new market opportunities for the export of processed meat and dairy products.

He disclosed that the ministry has forged strong alliances with international partners, investors and diplomatic missions to secure technical expertise, financing and strategic investments.

The minister expressed the hope that “these partnerships and many more will be instrumental in positioning Nigeria as a regional and hub for livestock production and export.”

He disclosed that Nigeria has secured a $2.5 billion investment deal with JBS S.A. of Brazil, which is the world largest meat processing company.

Part of the agreement, according to him, is the establishment of six large meat processing plants for beef, poultry and pig production, as well as to enhance Nigeria’s participation in global livestock markets.

Maiha stated that the Borno State government, in collaboration with the Federal Government, on January 11 this year, “inaugurated Nigeria’s first-ever cattle ranch and resettlement centre, a key milestone under the Presidential Initiative on Livestock sector reform.

“Each Livestock Ranching Centre (RUGA) located within the state’s grazing reserves, is designed to integrated sustainable livestock farming with community development, which will feature housing estates, schools health clinics, veterinary services and modern dairy and beef processing facilities to boost agricultural productivity and economic growth.

“In addition, Benue State is collaborating with the Federal Government on a comprehensive piggery farming and processing imitative within the state’s Special Agro-Processing Zone (SAPZ).

“Such structured livestock programmes are expected to reduce farmer-herder conflicts, improve food security, boost economic opportunities and foster peaceful coexistence in local communities.”

Minister of Information and National Orientation Alhaji Mohammed Idris, in his welcome address, said the briefing session serves as a platform to showcase the achievements of President Bola Tinubu administration.

He noted that the Ministries of Livestock Development and Regional Development are the latest additions by President Tinubu, established to harness the vast potential of Nigeria’s livestock industry and to drive regional development across the six geo-political zones.

“These two ministries happen to be the newest in the country.

“The Ministry of Livestock Development was created in July 2024, to transform Nigeria’s multi-billion-dollar livestock potential into actual economic prosperity for Nigerians, while the Ministry of Regional Development was created in October 2024, to oversee the activities of the country’s regional development commissions,” the minister stated.

