Ranching Solution To Food Insecurity –COAS

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede has called for the urgent adoption of ranching as a national policy to address Nigeria’s growing food insecurity, noting that open grazing is no longer sustainable.

The COAS made the declaration at the National Summit on Food, Nutrition, and Food Security organised by the House Committee on Nutrition and Food Security in Abuja.

Represented by Major General Olufemi Dare, Executive Director of Nigerian Army Farms and Ranches Limited, Gen Oluyede urged the National Assembly to enact legislation banning open grazing and provide ranching alternatives for herders.

According to him: “The issue of food insecurity is give and take. Even if all security agencies are deployed to the farms, they cannot cover every farmland.

“There’s a need to embrace ranching, leverage technology, and ensure every state and local government gets involved. Security agencies should be empowered to focus on their constitutional duties.” He further noted that the Nigerian Army has established various formations aimed at preventing farmerherder clashes.

Also speaking, Rear Admiral Yusuf Idris, representing the Chief of Naval Staff, highlighted the Navy’s contribution through the establishment of Admiralty Farms Limited, with operational farms across nearly all six geopolitical zones.

nd to other zones.

Representing the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Assistant Commandant General, Besong Ogar, stressed the need for timely information sharing to address security breaches affecting farms.

He urged the National Assembly to help streamline herder and farmer activities, noting the tension over encroached cattle routes in the Middle Belt, Northeast, and Northwest.

In his remarks, His Royal Highness, Dr. Emeka Ilouno, Eze Dunu of Ifitedunu, Anambra State, called on the government to educate grassroots farmers and support cooperatives, saying food security efforts must start from the local level.

Chairman of the House Committee on Nutrition and Food Security, Hon. Chike Okafor, reaffirmed the committee’s commitment to ensuring a safer and foodsecure Nigeria, adding that peace and security are vital for both farmers and security agencies alike.