Ranching Reform Key To Ending Bloodshed, Unlocking $94bn Livestock Boom –Yadi

Youths Against Disaster Initiative (YADI) has said Nigeria’s transition from open grazing to structured ranching is no longer optional, but an urgent national necessity capable of ending farmer–herder clashes. According to the body, it will also unlock up to $94 billion in livestockdriven economic growth.

Addressing reporters yesterday in Abuja, Convener Farouk Bala warned that continued reliance on open grazing remains a major trigger of deadly clashes, particularly in North Central. He described ranching reform as “a strategic pathway to economic transformation, food security and national stability”.

Citing data referenced by the Centre for Crisis Communication (CCC) and findings from the Nigerian Security Tracker (2024), the group said about 3,000 lives were lost in farmer-herder clashes between 2018 and 2023 in North Central, with more than 300,000 people displaced. It added that the Nigeria Watch reported 567 deaths linked to farmer-herder violence across 20 states and the FCT in 2024 alone.

Bala said: “These figures are not mere statistics. They represent lives lost, livelihoods destroyed, and communities fractured. Ranching offers Nigeria a structured, lawful and modern solution to this recurring tragedy. “Reforming Nigeria’s livestock sector is not optional; it is essential for economic revitalization and national stability.