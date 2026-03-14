Ran Conflict: Tourism Always Feels The Shock First, Says Guevara

… WTTC laments $600m daily loss

As global tension rises over Iran conflict, tourism is once again at the receiving end, with the President and Chief Executive Officer of the World Travel and Tourism Council, Gloria Guevara, lamenting the impact it is having on global tourism, noting that the travel sector is historically one of the first industries to feel the impact of geo-political tensions.

According to EturboNews, an online news portal, arising from this development, the latest report from WTTC on the war is that Middle East tourism, which was projected to maintain its growth record from last year where it led the global industry growth rate, is already on it backfoot, as the global tourism sector is projected to lost about $600m daily from international visitors spending.

Speaking on this, Guevara disclosed; “Travel and Tourism is often among the first sectors to feel the impact of geo-political tensions, but it is also one of the most resilient.

“International visitor spending across the Middle East averages around $600 million per day, meaning that even short periods of disruption can quickly translate into significant economic losses for destinations, businesses, and workers across the region.”

Despite the immediate economic damage, Guevara emphasised that the industry has repeatedly demonstrated its ability to recover from security-related disruptions.

Noting that airspace closures, flight cancellations, and declining traveller confidence are disrupting aviation hubs and tourism flows across the Middle East and beyond. WTTC disclosure comes as airlines cancel flights, governments issue travel advisories, and aviation networks scramble to reroute aircraft away from unstable airspace stretching from Iran across parts of the Gulf.

Combined with reporting from the Financial Times and other global aviation analysts, the emerging picture points to one of the most significant geo-political disruptions to international travel since the COVID-19 pandemic. The Middle East occupies a unique position in global travel networks, acting as the main connecting bridge between Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia.

According to WTTC data, the region accounts for: 5% of global international arrivals; and 14% of global international transit traffic. This concentration of transit passengers means that any disruption quickly reverberates across international travel networks.

Major aviation hubs, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Bahrain, typically handle approximately 526,000 passengers every day, connecting hundreds of long-haul routes across the world.

However, as the Iran conflict escalates, temporary air- space closures and security restrictions have triggered operational disruptions across these hubs.

Airlines have been forced to reroute flights around closed or restricted air- space, significantly increasing travel times and operational costs. In some cases, flights between Europe and Asia are now being forced to fly several hours longer to avoid conflict zones. Airlines worldwide have already be- gun suspending or reducing services to the Middle East.

Major European carriers such as Lufthansa, Air France, and British Airways have cancelled or reduced flights to several regional destinations.

Meanwhile, Middle Eastern carriers including Emirates, Qatar Airways, and Etihad Airways have had to reroute aircraft around sensitive airspace corridors. The disruptions are also affecting long- haul routes between Europe and Australia, where Gulf hubs traditionally serve as key transit points.

Airlines are reporting: flight diversions, longer flight times, increased fuel consumption, and higher operational costs. The ripple effects extend to airport operations, aircraft scheduling, crew rotations, and passenger itineraries worldwide.

Before the crisis began escalating, WTTC had projected a strong year for Middle Eastern tourism. Its 2026 pre-conflict forecast estimated that international visitor spending in the region would reach approximately $207 billion.

However, with daily tourism losses already estimated at around $600 million, even a short disruption could quickly erase billions in economic activity.

Tourism spending affects far more than airlines. The losses extend to the entire tourism ecosystem, including: hotels and resorts, tour operators, car rental companies, cruise lines, restaurants, and local tourism businesses.

For destinations that depend heavily on international visitors, these disruptions could significantly impact employment and economic stability