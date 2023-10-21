Ramsey Nouah, Adedayo Thomas for Blue Pictures’ Biennial Conference in Nollywood

Star actor, Ramsey Nouah and Ade- dayo Thomas (CEO of National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) are billed to participate as Blue Pictures convenes the second edition of its biennial industry interactive forum, ‘Next Gen Mini Conference’, designed to give wings to aspiring professionals in the film and content creation business.

Slated to take place Thursday October 26, 2023 at The Marriot Hotel, Ikeja, this edition with the theme, ‘Next Gen Evolve’, is being held in partnership with the Nigerian International Film and TV Summit, and targets students and future professionals in areas like film producing, movie critiquing, directing, film financing, marketing and content creation.

According to a statement by the organisers, star actor, Ramsey Nouah will be collaborating with other industry professionals like Bukola Oloyede (Country Manager, Sony Nigeria), Chris Odeh (Senior Producer, Sozo Films) and Kayode Kazum (Founder, Filmtcrybe) during the p i t c h i n g session of the conference to assess and identify film and content development ideas from aspiring film professionals that will be supported and made into full film projects after the conference, while speeches are expected from Adedayo Thomas alongside personalities like Uche Nwuka (Director, Bank of Industry), Patrick Donald Lee (Executive, Viva Cinemas), Chris Odeh (Senior Producer, Sozo Films),

Mary Ephraim (President, Homelands Films) as well as Tochukwu ‘Dr Foy’ MacFoy (Founder, Energize Music). The convener of the initiative and Chief Executive Officer of Blue Pictures, Joy Efe Odiete, enjoined Nigerian youths to visit the online portal of the event for free registration to participate at the event, created to help youths understand their way around the film industry. According to her,

“The essence of the conference is to provide a platform for the youths to interact with personalities that have the wherewithal to sharpen their careers in the film business. It was inspired by my experience when I joined the industry, because there was nobody to lean on for mentorship. So, this conference is designed to provide that support starters would need to fit into the industry. We hold it biennially, so we could have time to prepare those with successful pitches before taking on a new batch”.