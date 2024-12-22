Ramsey Noah combines good looks with stylishness

Share

Just because, his birthday was on December 19th, we are throwing it back to remind you of Nigeria’s big screen heartthrob, Ramsey Noah’s fashion and style.

When Nigerians created the slang that says ‘when you are fine, you are fine no matter what you wear’, Nollywood actor, Ramsey Noah, must have been one of those fine human beings refrred to.

Ramsey Noah’s good looks got him the title ‘Nollywood Lover Boy’.

He is one of the most respected actors in Nollywood because of his ability to interpret characters. He is often given lover boy roles because of his looks and sweet talks. Another quality that has kept him fresh in the face of his fans is his sense of style.

His fashion and style on movie set and outside set has inspired many of his fans. He always sets examples with his fashion. He has a way of staying on top of what is in vogue.

Ramsey has modeled for many top men’s wear designers across Africa and beyond.

Some say he has a killer sense of style; others say he is naturally attractive. No matter what he puts on, his personality always appeal to the ladies. It is said that Ramsey has very few male fans because men envy how ladies melt only by seeing him on the screen.

Ramsey Noah is not the type that has a particular style identity. He looks great in almost all colours. And when he noticed he is going bald due to age, he started investing and wearing more of bowler hats, snap backs and Kangol caps.

You may like to know that Ramsey also invests time in strong sports like playing squash regularly to help him stay in shape and trim.

