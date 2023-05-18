Ramsdale Shares Emotional Message With Arsenal Fan After Signing Contract

Aaron Ramsdale, a 25-year-old English and Arsenal goalkeeper just sign a long-term deal with his club.

Ramsdale committed his future to Arsenal and shared an emotional and honest message with the fans after signing the contract.

The goalkeeper, who has already made 76 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions on Thursday inked improved terms after an impressive season that has seen the club challenge for the Premier League title.

When Ramsdale first signed for the club in 2021 from Sheffield United, he joined on a reported four-year deal with the option of adding a fifth.

Arsenal’s announcement does not state how long the new contract is for, although reports suggest it is until 2026 with the option of a further year once again.

“I know you guys (Arsenal fans) probably weren’t the most overexcited for the signing of myself, and I totally get it; I don’t have any right to come here and expect you all to rate me from the get-go,” Ramsdale told the club’s social media.

“This is a huge club, and it’s had some top-class goalkeepers along the way, but fair play: Once I got into the team and I got my chance, I felt like we understood each other a lot more.

“I feel your love, and I feel like you feel mine as well. Hopefully, you get the idea that I give everything out there. It doesn’t matter how it happens, I take responsibility for keeping that ball out the back of the net. I’ll do anything in my power to get that clean sheet.

“Never doubt, when a result is going against us, we are all hurting inside the dressing room players and staff equally.

“I know I’m not from around here, but you lot make me feel like I am. I get messages and love from people all around the world, so I know how big the club is. You guys have taken my family in, making my dad feel like a superstar. It really gives a family feel to the football club.

“You make match days so special, and I can’t imagine anywhere else for my home stadium to be. I feel honoured that you guys have welcomed me in, and I feel honoured that the staff wants me to stay.

“So, it was the easiest decision in the world to commit my future to ‘the Arsenal’. Let’s keep moving forward as a club and make some more special memories.”

His performances for the Gunners earned him an England call-up ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and Ramsdale has made three appearances for the national side.

“We’re all so happy that Aaron has signed a new contract,” head coach Mikel Arteta said.

“The way Aaron has developed over the past two years has been exceptional, with his performances, contribution, and overall adaptation to the club.

“It’s great that we’re continuing to build our future with the biggest talents in our young squad. We’re all looking forward to enjoying many more years of Aaron the player and the person at the football club.”