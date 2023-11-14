Ramsdale Father Criticises Arteta For Son’s Current Situation

The father of Arsenal’s goalkeeper, Aaron Ramsdale has criticised the club boss, Mikel Arteta for not telling his son why he has been dropped in favour of David Raya.

25-year-old England goalkeeper, Ramsdale started the first four Premier League games of the campaign but has been benched in favour of David Raya following his arrival from Brentford.

Speaking on the situation with The Highbury Corner podcast, Ramsdale’s dad, Nick Ramsdale said: “Aaron’s lost that smile to when he was holding on to that ball at this moment in time and it is difficult.

“It really is difficult to see him there and we all keep saying, ‘You need to keep smiling’.

“It’s possibly the way it’s been done. Not knowing the reason why, and this is me, because we don’t know why.

“Again, Aaron is working as hard as he can. He’s trying to do his best for the squad. He’s upbeat and he’ll do everything for Arsenal to try and win the league.”

Ramsdale signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal in May but since the start of September has been restricted to just two Carabao Cup appearances.

His father added: “Aaron is going to be the cup goalkeeper and Raya is going to be the main man unless something happens, an injury or a sending-off.

“Aaron’s got to live with that and he is living with that even though he’s not been told it. By anybody.”