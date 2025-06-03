Ramping Up Energy Sector For Full-Scale Economic Growth

Share

Nigeria has recorded some progress and some challenges in the energy sector during the two year administration of President Bola Tinubu, SUCCESS NWOGU writes

NUPRC

The Chief Executive Officer, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, (NUPRC), Engr Gbenga Komolafe, said President Bola Tinubu had shown commitment to transparency, investment attraction, and sustainable growth in the oil and gas industry.

At a recent Renewed Hope Global Virtual Town Hall Conference, Komolafe also said the recent increase of Nigeria’s crude oil production surge of 1.75 million barrels daily was attributable to Tinubu’s efforts.

He said that Nigeria’s crude oil production averaged 1.75 million barrels daily, with a gas production rate of 7 billion standard cubic feet.

According to him, challenges, including oil theft, caused a drastic drop in production to 1.1 million barrels per day in 2022. He stated that through kinetic and non-kinetic interventions, oil theft had significantly reduced to 5,000 BOPD, leading to a steady production increase to 1.7 million bpd.

Komolafe had also said that Nigeria’s oil and condensate reserves as at January 2025 were 37.28 billion barrels, making Nigeria to retain its position as the country with the second largest crude reserves in Africa, just behind Libya, which has an estimated 48.36 billion barrels of oil.

He added that Nigeria’s gas stock rose to 210.54 Trillion Cubic Feet (TCF), an increase of about 0.61 per cent, as Nigeria retained its first position in Africa and about ninth globally.

According to him, Nigeria holds 30 per cent of Africa’s oil and 33 per cent of its gas reserves.

NMDPRA

The Authority Chief Executive, The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, (NMDPRA) Engr. Farouk Ahmed, had also announced that the federal government under Tinubu awarded issued 25-year gas distribution licences to companies covering 10 franchise areas in Lagos, Ibadan, Port Harcourt and Benin for the establishment, construction and operations of gas distribution networks.

He noted that it received over 30 applications from companies, adding that the areas awarded were those already connected to the EscravosLagos Pipeline System, ELPS.

Ahmed explained that the licences would enable the distribution of over 1.5 billion cubic feet of gas per day through a 1,200km of gas pipeline network and more than 500 customer stations.

Commentator

An oil and gas commentator, Ibrahim Shehu, said there had been energy security and infrastructure development. According to him, through the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, there has been significantly increased investments in infrastructure which has bolstered national energy security.

He added that there had been completion and commissioning of critical gas pipeline projects such as the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline, which will supply over 2 billion cubic feet of gas per day to power plants and industrial clusters.

Shehu said: “Under Tinubu’s administration, there has been the acceleration of the Port Harcourt Refinery and Warri Refinery Rehabilitation Project.

There has been the expansion of the NNPC Ltd Gas & Power subsidiary, leading to new strategic partnerships aimed at unlocking Nigeria’s vast gas reserves for domestic use and export.

“Also there is the full digitalisation of the crude oil lifting and marketing process which has achieved end-toend transparency and reduced leakages. Reforms under the administration have boosted oil production and greatly combated crude theft.

There is improved collaboration with security agencies and deployment of cuttingedge surveillance technologies. “Production has increased from less than 1.2 million barrels per day (mbpd) in 2023 to over 1.6 mbpd in Q2’25, with projections showing further increases before year-end.

Crude oil theft has declined by over 40%, with the deployment of Artificial Intelligence-powered monitoring systems across key pipelines.”

More achievements

An energy sector analyst, Aina Bamidele, opined that within two years of Tinubu administration, some achievements had been recorded. He stated that there has been the institution of the Africa Energy Bank which is located in Nigeria with its headquarters in Abuja and is expected to commence operation this year.

According to him, the oil and gas sector has displayed growth. He recalled that the oil refining subsector has seen significant expansion. He noted that the Dangote Refinery commenced operations within the period under review.

The refinery has increased the sector’s growth. He recalled that in Q4’24, the oil refining sector posted a real GDP growth of 9.59 per cent, its first quarterly growth in five years. Bamidele said: “The oil and gas

Currently, the power generation state in Nigeria is still quite insufficient

Sector recorded an annual GDP expansion of 5.54 per cent in 2024, marking a significant rebound from the 2.22 per cent contraction witnessed in 2023.

“The administration has introduced reforms and fiscal incentives to attract investments in the sector, including executive orders streamlining contracting processes and applying local content requirements without hindering investments.

“The sector has seen increased participation from indigenous oil firms, which have contributed to the growth in oil production and refining capacity.” Bamidele stated that about half of the existing 256 petroleum product depots were currently in operation.

He stated that the above was a report from Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA). The analyst said there had been some acquisitions during the period.

He recalled that Oando Plc completed the acquisition of 100 per cent of the shareholding interest in the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) from the Italian energy company, Eni, for a total consideration of $783 million including consideration for the asset and reimbursement.

He added that SEPLAT Energy has acquired Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPNU), ExxonMobil’s shallow water business in Nigeria, in a deal worth more than doubling its production.

He noted that the acquisition was completed on December 12, 2024. He said: “Also, Renaissance Africa Energy Holdings has completed a landmark acquisition of Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) for $2.4 billion.

This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, deepening indigenous participation in the upstream sector.

“The companies involved in this acquisition as part of the Renaissance Consortium are: FIRST Exploration & Petroleum Development Company Limited (FIRST E&P), ND Western Limited, Aradel Holdings Plc, Waltersmith Group, and Petrolin, an international energy company with global trading experience and a pan-African outlook.

This is a good development. “The administration has introduced reforms and fiscal incentives to attract investments in the sector, including executive orders streamlining contracting processes and applying local content requirements without hindering investments.

“The administration launched the CNG Initiative to power transportation and reduce costs. This initiative aims to save over N2 trillion monthly used for importing petrol and diesel, freeing up resources for healthcare and education.

Two Foreign Direct Investment deals worth over half a billion dollars have been signed, demonstrating investor confidence in the sector.

Power

But the Executive Director, PowerUp Nigeria, Mr. Adetayo Adegbenle, said Nigerians were still bedevilled with the same problems that policy directions could easily have solved.

He stated that on issues like liquidity, there have been efforts from the regulators to shore up the lapses by removing subsidies from Band A Customers, even though this also comes with its drawbacks.

He added that metering had remained a major problem that seems to have defied all thrown at it. According to him, government’s intervention would not work as many patrons are just waiting for government intervention rather than actually investing in metering.

Adegbenle said: “Even until today, nobody can really say what’s happening with the Presidential Metering Initiative (PMI) as all the timelines have been missed.

I still have personal beef with the awarding of the World Bank/TCN PMU Loan to the Chinese companies, while local manufacturers could muster close to 1m meters within 3months, the Chinese companies preferred for the project have not been able to deliver anything so far, despite all the promises.

“Power generation has not seen any major shift or remarkable achievements since the economy cannot guarantee money back for investors.

“With the gradual implementation of the Electricity Act, with many States going Regulatory Autonomous, this has resulted in Many Customers being cut adrift and having cover from the “maltreatment” of Discos since the National Regulators naturally withdraws their forum office from such states, And no replacement or creation of ombudsman by the states.

“There are still discordant tunes about the National Integrated Energy Policy as published by the Minister and his partner organisations. “In all, this administration has not been able to change the course of the power sector and steer it in the right direction.”

Business Development Associate, Nigeria Solar System, Aanuoluwapo Sesan-Emmanuel, also said that currently, the energy state in Nigeria is still quite epileptic, despite the band segmentation.

She noted that electricity users, even on the band, are not still really enjoying the good electricity services despite Band segmentation into A, B, C and D.

She said: “Even though we are on Band B, as soon as the weather changes, light is off and you might not see it for the next two or three days and it’s just like that everywhere.

Another person from the east said the same thing, that they were contemplating using a trampoline to cover their public transport. Maybe that is the issue.

“As soon as the weather changes, even in seasons that there are no weather changes, there are no rain, we still do not enjoy the lights and when it comes once in a while like that.

The tariff is actually really, really injuring people, injuring finances and injuring our pockets. “Our energy sector gets to the level where everybody has electricity. That’s when we can say we’re independent. We’re still at the dragging stage in the energy sector for Nigeria.”

FG

The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu in his presentation during the Q1’25 review said the administration focused on delivering measurable progress that strengthens the power sector and improves electricity access across the country.

He stated that there had been progress in Market Liquidity and Sector Reforms, which he claimed are reshaping our sector’s landscape.

He explained that in fulfilment of the statutory mandate of the Electricity Act 2023, the Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Power, developed the National Integrated Electricity Policy (NIEP).

According to him, these transformative frameworks set a clear roadmap for delivering a resilient, cost-effective, and sustainable power sector. The NIEP, which was presented to Mr. President, has been submitted for approval by the Federal Executive Council of Nigeria.

This Policy guides all power sector actors, including investors, operators, regulators, and the supervising Ministry, to transform Nigeria’s power sector through a data-driven and evidence-based approach.

Adelabu said: “Another major milestone was the presentation of the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), a strategic roadmap that prioritises least-cost electrification and optimised energy resource utilisation.

Collectively, the National Integrated Electricity Policy (NIEP) and the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) present a unique opportunity to transform Nigeria’s power sector through a data-driven and evidence-based approach.

“Beyond strengthening the sector, these frameworks have farreaching economic implications, directly impacting supply reliability to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large industries, reducing operational disruptions caused by power shortages, fostering economic growth and job creation, and accelerating local and regional development.

“Our commitment to energy access was further demonstrated when we signed the Nigerian Energy Compact in January in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

This initiative, led by the World Bank and the African Development Bank, aligns with our aspiration to expand energy generation.

The target of M300 is to extend energy access to an additional 300 million Africans by 2030 out of the 600 million currently lacking access.”

He added: “It is evident that, due to our transformative tariff reforms, the market has generated an additional ₦700 billion in revenue, reflecting a 70 per cent increase.

This results from the cost-reflective tariff adjustment for Band A customers. Market revenue for 2024 rose from N1 trillion in 2023 to N1.7 trillion. This growth in market revenue is unprecedented, as the highest growth previously achieved was 20 per cent.

“This positively impacts the reduction of the government-subsidised tariff shortfall by 35%, decreasing it from N3 trillion to N1.9 trillion. This demonstrates that financial viability and service delivery can coexist harmoniously.

“The establishment of the National Independent System Operator (NISO) marks a major milestone. This is in line with the requirement of the Electricity Act of 2023 which mandates the unbundling of the Transmission Company of Nigeria into the Transmission Service Provider (TSP) and the National Independent System Operator (NISO).

This separation ensures clarity of purpose and independence of the System and Market Operators.” The minister said that in alignment with the Electricity Act, in the past months, regulatory oversight has now been successfully transferred to Plateau and Niger States, enabling subnational control over electricity markets – 11 states in total.

“Furthermore, regarding market liquidity, the diligent efforts of the Nigerian Electricity Liability Management Company have resulted in the reconciliation and reduction of Federal Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDA) debts owed to Abuja DisCo by 47.4 per cent, decreasing from N15.53 billion to N8.17 billion.

“On March 2, 2025, Nigeria reached a remarkable generation available capacity of 6,003 MW, marking the first time this level had been recorded in the country’s history.

This achievement was followed by a peak generation evacuation of 5,801.44 megawatts on March 4, 2025, which also saw an impressive daily energy output of 128,370.75 megawatt-hours on that day.

The average daily power generated and distributed in the past quarter of 2025 was 5,700 MW compared with the 4,100 MW achieved in the third quarter of 2023. This indicates a growth of 1,600 MW, nearly 40 per cent growth since we assumed office at the Ministry.”

Last line

“Finally, we must also address the critical issue of poor investment by some sector operators, particularly in distribution infrastructure.

This investment gap remains a significant bottleneck in our sector’s transformation, and we are implementing stronger performance monitoring and enforcement mechanisms to ensure all licensees meet their obligations to consumers and the electricity market.

“Our journey is just beginning, but we are proud of the foundation laid in the first 100 days of 2025,” Adelabu added.

Share