Rampant Reds Storm Newcastle As Saints Seek To Stop Chelsea

Liverpool stretched their lead at the top of the Premier League to nine points with Sunday’s convincing 2-0 success at home to Manchester City and they will be hoping to extend their unbeaten league run to ten with victory at Newcastle on Wednesday.

The Reds are on a relentless run of form, having won 15 of their last 16 matches in all competitions with their only dropped points in that period coming in a 2-2 draw at chief title rivals Arsenal.

Arne Slot’s seamless transition as Liverpool manager has seen them win all five Champions League fixtures, including last time out against Real Madrid, while they have taken 34 points from a possible 39 in the Premier League.

Liverpool made light work of City’s challenge at Anfield on Sunday, with the Reds winning the shot count 18-8 in an easy 2-0 victory, and they should fancy their chances of following up at St. James’ Park.

A hostile atmosphere means Newcastle is never an easy place to go and the Magpies have beaten Tottenham and Arsenal while holding City to a point at home this season.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has played down suggestions his team are in the Premier League title race but Blues fans will nonetheless be pleased with their side’s recent form.

The Londoners have reeled off three straight wins over Leicester, Heidenheim and, most impressively, Aston Villa, who they beat 3-0 on Sunday.

That win at Stamford Bridge means Chelsea are up to third spot in the Premier League, level on points with second-placed Arsenal, although they remain nine points off runaway leaders Liverpool.

The bottom line is Maresca is getting a tune out of this Chelsea team and their enviable squad depth means they are not fazed by their involvement in the Europa Conference League.

