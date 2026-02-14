Rampant Man City Shift Focus To Fa Cup As Salford Visit Etihad

Manchester City will briefly set aside the intensity of the Premier League title race when they host League Two side Salford City in Saturday’s FA Cup fourth-round encounter at the Etihad Stadium.

The fixture revives memories of last season’s third-round meeting between the sides, when Pep Guardiola’s men delivered a ruthless 8-0 demolition of the Ammies on home soil.

Few would bet against another commanding dis- play as City continue their pursuit of silverware on multiple fronts.

Despite the looming cup assignment, City re- main firmly entrenched in the title battle with Arsenal.

Back-to-back league victories over Liverpool and Fulham have reaf- firmed their credentials, with Wednesday’s 3-0 triumph at home to Fulham serving as another reminder of their depth and control.

At the time of writing, Guardiola’s side sit just three points behind the Gunners with 12 matches remaining, ensuring the pressure at the summit shows no sign of easing.

There is also the pros- pect of an EFL Cup final showdown against Mikel Arteta’s team next month, adding further intrigue to an already demanding schedule. Yet the FA Cup remains a prized objective.

City are seven-time winners and have reached at least the semi-finals in eight of the last nine sea- sons under Guardiola.

However, silverware has proved elusive in recent finals, with defeats to Manchester United and Crystal Palace denying them in the last two showpieces. Last month’s thirdround performance offered a stark warning to would-be challengers.

City dismantled League One outfit Exeter City 10-1 at the Etihad, registering their first double-figure haul in nearly 40 years and becoming the first side since Tottenham Hotspur in 1960 to score 10 or more goals in a single FA Cup match.

It was a display of relentless attacking precision that underlined the gulf in class.